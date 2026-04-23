Dolphins may have a surprise leader emerging in receiver room

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is embracing the challenge of being a potential WR1 this coming season.

The Hard Rock Stadium cabinets have been emptied, with talent aplenty allowed to leave the franchise as a major rebuild under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley commences.

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill were among the departing talent, and coupled with the other wide receiver departures at the end of last season, Hafley has been left with limited options at the position.

Tutu Atwell has been brought in during the offseason, and there is some quiet excitement among some for the development of Theo Wease Jr. But as things stand, it is Washington who is the current WR1, albeit this weekend's draft could change that.

Malik Washington

Washington has a combined 72 receptions for 540 yards in his two seasons with the Dolphins, averaging 7.5 yards per catch and scoring three receiving touchdowns, all of which came last year. He also scored a touchdown on the ground, rushing for 110 yards on 17 attempts last season.

The 25-year-old has plenty of developing to do before he is a genuine threat as a receiver. He does have big YAC potential, but whatever his role, he is promising to embrace it this coming season.

"I don't think it's seeing it as we have to step up or embrace a certain challenge," he told reporters when asked about the departures at the wide receiver position. "I think we're seeing it as we just have to play our best football.

"That's what we've been born to do. That's what we've done our whole life is strive to play our best football. So each guy in that room knows there's a little bit of a chip on their shoulder. We all want to be the guy. We all want to bring in the targets and play well on Sundays. So I think for us, it's just coming to work every single day with that same intensity, that same mindset as we've had our whole life. Just playing our best football."

Washington will work with new QB Malik Willis this season, which presents an exciting new challenge. While it is likely going to be a long and difficult campaign for the Phins, an increase in opportunities should only benefit Washington, who is determined to take another step forward.

"I think there's an intention with everything we do," he added. "Especially for myself, like I try to bring that same intensity in every single drill, every single rep. I try to be at the front of the line. I try to be that leader in that room. I try to showcase my skillset, I know my strengths, and I know the things I can get better at."

"So, I think it's attacking that each and every day to just kind of separate myself as well as just being on top of things in the playbook and top of things in meetings, just bringing my A-game every single day."



It's clear that Washington is taking the massive changes to the Dolphins roster in stride, and Sullivan and Hafley will need the rest of their roster to do the same.