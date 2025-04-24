Dolphins might spark WR chaos with one draft-day decision

With the 2025 NFL Draft only hours away, the Miami Dolphins should be finalizing their draft board. However, a big wrench could be thrown their way, and it's a good thing.

The Dolphins are expected to draft a cornerback or a defensive tackle in round one, but both positions are easily filled by dropping down a few spots. In this year's draft, there are teams that have been rumored to have interest in moving up.

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been discussed quite a bit. If he were to fall to pick No. 13, Miami could have a willing trade partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who do not currently have a starting quarterback on their roster. They are content to wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his future.



While Sanders could open a door for the Dolphins, the wide receivers in this year's NFL Draft pool could open another one.

The top receiver in this class is Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona. Most mock drafts and draft experts have him coming off the boards in the top 10 to 12 selections.



That makes sense as he is a solid receiver prospect and considered a Day 1 starter. The other top wide receiver not named Travis Hunter is Matthew Golden, and he is not expected to be taken before the 13th pick.

Over the last several days, there has been growing speculation that the Denver Broncos are interested in moving up to get a receiver in this draft, and some believe Sean Payton likes Golden a lot. If this turns out to be correct, the Dolphins could slide from pick No. 13 to No. 20, add quality additional draft picks, and still get one of the players they need to resupply their roster.

Miami Dolphins pick at No. 13 would make sense for a team that wants to trade up for a WR in the 2025 NFL Draft

The biggest hurdle would be the teams picking at 14 and 15. Neither the Indianapolis Colts nor the Atlanta Falcons are in need of a so the question would become how interested are they in moving out of their current draft positions should a team like Denver call.

Miami is willing to make a move, or at least they have in the past, so getting a deal done with them might be easier.

At 16, the Arizona Cardinals need wide receiver help, so Denver might want to get ahead of them if Golden is, in fact, in play.

The Seattle Seahawks at pick No. 18 are also considered a landing spot for a receiver. The Cincinnati Bengals at 15 don't need wide receiver help and are a team less likely to trade out of their position.

Denver moving up to pick No. 13 immediately gets them the player they want, and if McMillan should somehow fall to 13, it might be more enticing for the Broncos to make a call.

