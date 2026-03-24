Dolphins missed obvious move as former lineman lands elsewhere

In 2021, Chris Grier signed offensive lineman Robert Jones to an undrafted rookie contract. They gave him $130,000 guaranteed to sign with them. It was a smart move.

Jones played just eight games in his rookie season, starting one, but in 2024, the guard started and played all 17 games. Miami opted not to bring him back for another season, deciding instead to keep Liam Eichenberg.

Jones and Eichenberg both missed the entire 2025 season, but Eichenberg's knee issues could be career-ending. Jones, on the other hand, is a free agent who landed with the 49ers.

Veteran guard Robert Jones is signing with the 49ers, sources tell The Insiders.



Jones played in 49 games (30 starts) for the Dolphins before signing with Dallas, where he missed last season because of a neck injury. He’s healthy now and headed to San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/b5bsj5dEV0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2026

Miami Dolphins miss opportunity to add veteran offensive lineman to the roster

Jones was never great, but he wasn't as bad as Eichenberg or Jonah Savaiinaea. You could argue he deserved to be on the roster more than Larry Borom and James Daniels last season. He is a quality depth option that can play on the right and left sides of the line.

Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn't know a lot about Jones, nor does Bobby Slowik or their new offensive line coach. Assistant line coach Matt Applebaum coached Jones for one season in 2022, his only season with the Dolphins.

Sullivan may have passed on Jones, given the nature of his 2025 injury, a broken bone in his neck, which kept him out all season. The Dolphins' new GM has said that the team will take a player's injury history into consideration.

In Miami, Jones could have provided cheap depth to a unit that could use it. Again, he is far from perfect. His 12 total penalties in four seasons may not seem all that bad until you realize that seven of them came in the 2024 season alone.

Miami's offensive line currently includes starters Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, and Patrick Paul. Jamaree Salyer will compete for one of the two guard positions, as well as Jonah Savaiianaea, who could see his time in Miami start to come to an end after the 2026 season if he doesn't show improvement.

The Dolphins are expected to address the position in next month's draft. Perhaps as early as the first round, where they now hold the 11th and 30th picks.