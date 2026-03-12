Dolphins must avoid 49ers first round wide receiver after he hits free agency

When you are rebuilding your roster from the bottom up, you look for bargains, cast-offs, and sometimes even headaches. Jon-Eric Sullivan doesn't want the headache of Brandon Aiyuk.

On the surface, Aiyuk makes sense for the Dolphins. He has had issues in San Francisco, on the field, and in the locker room. The 49ers will release him at some point this offseason after a strange saga that started back in 2024. Aiyuk has spent his entire NFL career in the Bay.

It would seem as though the Dolphins would want to add the receiver. They lost out on Kendrick Bourne and Romeo Doubs, who also appeared to be a fit, and Aiyuk comes from the same system, but the Dolphins can't afford the headache.

Miami Dolphins have better options than former 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk

The former 49ers receiver has had streaks of excellence throughout his career. In 2022 and 2023, he posted more than 1,000 yards, including 1,300-plus in '23. He had been relatively healthy throughout the start of his career, but he missed 10 games in 2024 thanks to a torn ACL.

After starting the 2025 season on the PUP list, Aiyuk reportedly refused to cooperate with the organization on multiple levels, leading to him being placed on the reserve/left squad list. The 49ers wasted no time when legal tampering began, as they agreed to a three-year deal with Mike Evans to replace Aiyuk.

Would he be a fit with the Dolphins? That's a question fans are asking, and the answer is absolutely. Coming off an injury, he will be offered a one-year prove-it deal. He will try to reestablish himself as a top WR option. The Dolphins, of course, need WR help after releasing Tyreek Hill.

Since this is still a bit early, it's not easy to figure out his contract requirements. Most believe he will fall in the $9 million to $12 million range. That would be too high for the Dolphins. It has also been reported that he would rather play with Jayden Daniels, putting the Commanders in line as an option.

Aiyuk signed an extension in 2024 that would have kept him in San Francisco through the 2028 season. His attitude and injury have made him expendable. The 49ers, depending on how they designate his release, could eat $30 million.