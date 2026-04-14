Dolphins must make agonizing De'Von Achane decision amid stuttering contract talks

The Miami Dolphins should begin seeking a trade partner for De'Von Achane.

If you had asked me a week ago whether to sign Achane up to a new deal or trade him, the answer would have been the former, but it's now time to move on.

Achane is an unbelievable talent, and a rare one. He's elusive in the back field, explosive, a good receiver, and, for his size, he is remarkably resilient. But as he seeks a $50 million or so new contract to keep up with the likes of James Cook, the Dolphins need to pass.

In any normal season, the Dolphins would be silly to allow a talent like Achane to leave, but this is going to be a losing season as a major rebuild begins under Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan. It may be time to finish the purge of valuable assets left behind by the former regime.

It may be time to for the Miami Dolphins to trade De'Von Achane

The Dolphins will likely win fewer than four games this season, and unless they hit on almost all of their draft picks at the end of this month, it's likely 2027 will also be a losing season, or at least a season that is not extended by the playoffs.

Achane is only 24 years of age, so on one hand, I understand the notion of trying to build around him long-term. But running backs rarely continue to dominate into the second half of their 20s, and especially ones built like Achane.

He has stayed injury-free for the most part, albeit he did have a small rib injury last season, but history tells us that such a run does not last for running backs. Achane's stature does not scream long-term rigidity, not to mention he is used more than most tailbacks due to his receiver abilities.

I feel for running backs. There is a valid claim that contract rules should be altered to protect a position that sees players heavily relied upon, leading to shorter careers. But such rule tweaks are not in place now, and Miami must do what is best for itself.

That means maximizing their return on Achane, offering him to teams who have a realistic chance of competing this coming season. That is the sort of team that should be considering paying Achane $50 million over x-number of years.

Achane is good enough to command that money, but not from a team that is nowhere close to competing and won't see the true benefit of the contract until he has limited tread remaining on the tires.

Dolphins have other contract issues involving players with a bigger runway. Players like Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, and Aaron Brewer are the ones who should be tied down to long-term deals.

This regime wants to build from the draft, so demand a collection of Day 2 picks for Achane and pick a running back in the second round if that's what it takes. Someone like Notre Dame's Jadarian Price can likely be picked up at the bottom of the second round or the top of the third.

That means a cheap running back with more tread on the tires that can be developed during these difficult next couple of years, and he will still be on a rookie contract by the time the Dolphins are competitive again.

Is it cut-throat? Absolutely. But bad contract decisions that were not needed got the Dolphins into this mess. What better way to turn the page than to set the tone with a bold contract decision that has the future in mind? Falling in love and having too big an emotional attachment with current star players has been going on far too long.

Pick up the phone, Miami.