Dolphins must take a swing at QB in the 2027 draft while they have the chance

The 2027 NFL Draft isn't quite a year away, but it seems like it. It's a distant thought for Miami Dolphins fans who are simply enjoying the fact that football is back. Yet it is nearly impossible not to think about the future. After all, everything the Dolphins talk about is the future.

By now, everyone knows the biggest debate is threefold. Draft a quarterback, draft Jeremiah Smith, or trade the pick and gain more picks. This, of course, is assuming that the Dolphins finish high enough in the draft order for it to matter.

What they can't afford to do, no matter how much they want to, is wait out another year to address the quarterback position. They should only pass on a QB in 2027 if they win enough games to take them out of the race.

The Miami Dolphins must draft a quarterback in 2027 no matter what

If you are picturing Kevin Costner's "Draft Day" character unfolding the yellow Post-It note, you're not alone. Malik Willis could light the league on fire over the next 14 games, and it won't change anything for next year.

This doesn't mean the Dolphins have to use that top pick on a QB, but they have to at least look at the position in round two and no later than round three.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson prophesied that the Dolphins could wait until the 2028 draft to find their QB. It's interesting given the potential talent.

Kamario Taylor - Miss. State

Drake Lindsey - Minnesota

Austin Simmons - Missouri

Those three and a few others are making early waves. It makes sense for Jackson to question Jon-Eric Sullivan's options, but there is one problem. There is no reason to believe the Dolphins will again finish with a top one, two, or three draft pick.

If Sullivan wants a quarterback, he has to find one this year and take the chance. It's a much bigger risk to wait on something you have no control over. By the time the draft rolls around in April of 2027, Sullivan will be in control.

Fans are divided on what the Dolphins should do. They could potentially draft Manning or Oregon's Dante Moore. They could trade down and possibly land Smith and Julian Sayin, an Ohio State double-team. Next year's draft will have options, but we can't forget that while the offensive side of the ball needs help, the defensive side is in a similar situation as it relates to talent.

For Miami, it might be best to use free agency to invest in the defense and continue to build the offense through the draft, but the one thing, again, that they can't do is wait.