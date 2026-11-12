Dolphins name a new Captain after losing three of their four to injury

The Miami Dolphins have lost three of their six captains already this year. Zach Sieler and Malik Willis are the latest to land on IR. They lost De'Von Achane earlier in the season.

Miami didn't intend to add another, but apparently players came to Jeff Hafley and asked him to add another to replace him. Hafley listened. On Wednesday, the Dolphins named Josh Uche as a replacement captain for the rest of the year.

Miami Dolphins name Josh Uche to take over as captain amid rash of injuries

Hafley informed the media that he spoke to the team during their meeting on Wednesday and made the decision official. He said that Uche nodded at the surprising honor he was being bestowed with.

"They (the captains) came to me and wanted to name another captain," Hafley said. "So we named Josh Uche as another captain today."

This year has been a complete turnaround for the journeyman linebacker. Uche was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Patriots. He spent his first five seasons with New England before joining the Chiefs in 2024 and the Eagles in 2025.

With the Dolphins, Uche's seven starts are already more than he earned in his previous six seasons. He has more tackles, sacks, and QB hits in his seven games than in his two seasons outside of New England combined.

Uche's work on the field this year has been incredibly beneficial to the team. He was one of three players that we view as having done enough to get an extension after the season. The Dolphins should seriously consider keeping the veteran around. He is well liked and respected in the locker room and has said he loves playing for the Dolphins, and specifically Jeff Hafley.

His play isn't lost on Chop Robinson either. The two are starting to get a vibe going off the edge, and the added pressure is making Miami's defense a lot better. Miami is currently ranked 13th in the league in total defense. The last four weeks have proven that Hafley's system is starting to work, and the players are buying into it.

Uche has another nine games to give Jon-Eric Sullivan a reason to keep him around, but having him nominated by other players to be a captain goes a long way in showing he is displaying the right mentality for this new culture that he is clearly embracing.

Hafley said that Uche has come a long way, from not being active at the end of last year to being a big help to the defense this year, clearly earning the honor.