Dolphins given new evidence to keep Terron Armstead for another season

Terron Armstead is considering his future in the NFL and the Miami Dolphins are considering his future in Miami. A new report should give Miami more reason to want him back.

Armstead had one of his best seasons with the Dolphins in 2024. He managed to stay relatively healthy, a big chore for him. Armstead is not just a great left tackle, he is a leader on the team. Players look up to him on both sides of the ball.

PFF recently released their list of the top 101 players from the 2024 NFL season and not only was Armstead the only Dolphins player to make the list, his No. 52 ranking was impressive. Armstead started 15 games for Miami last year, which was a five-game improvement over the year before.

The Dolphins season didn't provide Pro Bowl voters much reason to put Armstead into the "games," but he had a better season than in his previous two years.

There has been a lot of speculation that Armstead could retire before he starts his 13th NFL season. There has also been a lot of speculation the Dolphins could designate him a post-June 1 release to save cap space.

While Miami Dolphins OT Terron Armstead was praised, Jonnu Smith was slighted, again

While the accolades for Armstead were notable, so was the absence of Jonnu Smith on the PFF 101 list. Smith wasn't initially voted into the Pro Bowl despite having better numbers than two of three AFC tight ends that were. He would later get in as an alternate after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce withdrew to play in the Super Bowl.

Smith had his best season as a professional in 2024 and was a big reason the Dolphins were contending late in the season. It wasn't enough to warrant consideration from PFF whose metrics kept him off.

It isn't necessarily a slight considering the weighted formula took into consideration every position, but he was probably worthy of being mentioned.

