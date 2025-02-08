Terron Armstead raises more uncertainty about his Dolphins future

Terron Armstead has nothing else to prove in his long NFL career. While we can't know for certain if he plans to retire, it seems his Miami Dolphins future is not set in stone.

There have already been suggestions that the Dolphins could trade Armstead after June 1. That is highly unlikely, given his salary, age, and injury history, but Armstead is coming off a relatively healthy season.

Still, there is no guarantee that he will be back in Miami. The Dolphins' top left tackle may have played more than anticipated in 2024, but Chris Grier drafted his replacement last year and can't really afford to sit him for another season. Patrick Paul is Grier's future, not Armstead.

Speaking to Pro Football Network's David Bearman, Armstead provided an update on his Dolphins future.

"I'll be talking to the Dolphins front office pretty soon to figure out the direction and path that we're looking to go, but feel great," Armstead said.

Terron Armstead doesn't seem ready to retire, but is his future with the Dolphins?

Last year at this time, Dolphins fans were listening to reports that Armstead was considering retirement and that he would be spending time with his family figuring out his future. That isn't what we are hearing this year. Armstead could have said he was considering all of his options, but instead, his future begins with talking to the Dolphins.

Armstead is still under contract for the next two seasons, but there is no more guaranteed salary. Will he ask the Dolphins to convert some of his contract to guarantees and reduce his cap hit, or will he discuss being released?

The Dolphins can't release him prior to June 1 without eating $18.5 million. That number is reduced to $7.8 million, with savings of over $15 million after that date.

