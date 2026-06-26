Dolphins' new receiver reveals a hilarious Malik Willis story

There are a lot of questions heading into the 2026 season. The Miami Dolphins are going to be a totally different team, but they are at least keeping their sense of humor.

Malik Willis took on a leadership role the moment he signed as a free agent. He has no choice in the matter. The players are looking to him to help turn things around. So far, he has taken it all in stride.

Willis is having so much fun that he has apparently told his teammates that he is the fastest player on the Dolphins offense. A claim that had TuTu Atwell laughing.

Malik Willis claims to be the fastest player on the Miami Dolphins offense

Atwell was speaking with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network when Wolfe informed him of Willis' declaration. Atwell got a big smile on his face and said they got a big "giggle" out of it. The Dolphins' fastest WR said that he and De'Von Achane would have something to say about. Hinting that at some point, they may have to race.

The Dolphins are building something that hasn't been seen around the team in a long time. A camaraderie between players on the field, in the locker room, and outside of the team.

It has been reported throughout the offseason that Willis has hosted players at his home for cookouts and other things, as well as getting guys together to work on routes and timing.

This isn't to say that Tua Tagovailoa never tried to deliver the same, but it wasn't often noted.

One thing has become clear. The Dolphins' new general manager and head coach wanted a better culture in South Florida. It's not something you can force upon players, but the guys they have brought onto the team are taking the task upon themselves, naturally. That is the only way to build from the inside.

If and when Atwell and Achane take Willis to task, it's not likely to be done in front of a camera, and even less likely to be done with the team's consent. This may just be one of those fun things they all brag about and then use game speed measurements to thump their chest. It is great to see them having this kind of fun, without the egos.