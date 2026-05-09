Dolphins' official UDFA list includes 2 especially intriguing names

With the start of the Miami Dolphins' rookie camp this week, it was overdue to officially announce their undrafted free agent class.

The Dolphins drafted 13 players in April, then immediately went to work on getting players who were not drafted. Miami was linked to several players immediately after the draft concluded, but it didn't announce who it had actually signed until Friday.

In all, the Dolphins added 11 more rookies to the roster, bringing their total to 24 first-year players. It's no wonder Miami is the youngest team in the NFL, with an average age just over 25. Among the group, however, two names stick out as ones the fan base should keep an eye on.

We have signed 11 undrafted college free agents. pic.twitter.com/B2FvMJoTg0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 8, 2026

Several undrafted rookies could make the Miami Dolphins final 53 man roster

There are months between now and training camp, then another month and three preseason games before final roster cuts are made. There is a good chance that most, if not all, of their draft class will make the final roster, but only a few have a real shot of doing so from the undrafted group.

Wisconsin's Mason Reiger and Texas A&M's Le'Veon Moss stand out above the others. They fit what the Dolphins are trying to do internally. Iowa's Mark Gronowski is a long shot, but he will compete with Cam Miller for the third quarterback on the roster, regardless of whether or not that is a practice squad or 53-man spot.

Reiger has quickly become one of the most interesting UDFA additions. He has the talent and NFL-caliber edge-rushing moves to make an early impact. Some still wonder why he wasn't drafted.

The edge defender missed all of the 2024 season and doesn't stack up with the ideal size for an NFL pass rusher. Wisconsin also did him no favors as they underwhelmed in 2025. Reiger's non-stop motor, however, was hard for the Dolphins to pass up. If he can't make the team as an edge defender, he could become a special-teams ace.

Moss is also intriguing. A former teammate of De'Von Achane, Moss, too, has had his share of injuries. The Dolphins' running back room is good, but Moss is expected to compete for a roster spot with Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright.