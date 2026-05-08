Dolphins UDFAs' ties to De'Von Achane could doom 2024 draft pick

The Miami Dolphins were enamored with the state of Texas during the draft. Five of their 13 selections came from the state, and they added another from the undrafted free agent pool.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said it was all pure coincidence and nothing more, but it's hard to imagine Miami selecting Jacob Rodriguez in round two, and then with their next pick in round three, they took his college roommate.

Now we find another hidden gem that connects more dots. De'Von Achane played at Texas A&M. In 2022, incoming freshman running back Le'Veon Moss joined the squad. The Dolphins quickly signed Moss to a UDFA contract when the draft ended, putting the two runners on the same team once again.

Jaylen Wright's roster position continues to be under the Miami Dolphins microscope

Jaylen Wright is facing a critical season in 2026, but he has to make the roster first. The Dolphins will work through their offseason practices with Achane, Wright, Ollie Gordon, Donovan Edwards, and now Moss on the RB unit, but Moss isn't just a camp guy.

The Dolphins did their research, and you have to wonder if Sullivan or Jeff Hafley reached out to Achane to get his opinion on the RB. If you are going to put in the work to find out what a player is like, wouldn't you talk to one of the players on your own roster who played with him?

Wright has only two seasons under his belt, and neither of them stood out for anything more than a few flashes. It's not all his fault. Mike McDaniel relied upon Achane and Raheem Mostert more than Wright. Last year, Gordon got into the mix as well.

Wright has not been the focal point of Miami's offense, even as a backup. He took just 17% of the Dolphins' offensive snaps in his rookie season and only 22% in his second. Gordon took 22.7% of the snaps in 2025.

Moss is an intriguing running back. He has track speed and can do a lot of damage on the goal line and in short-yardage situations. His biggest issue is staying healthy. In his four-year career at A&M, Moss played in 32 games, but only made it to 9 games, twice with his freshman and senior seasons, and only seven games.

Despite this, Moss has put up good numbers. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry, had 22 touchdowns, 24 receptions, and rushed for 1,767 yards on 321 attempts. Moss is in Miami to compete for a roster spot.

That roster spot currently belongs to Gordon and Wright, but the tape on Gordon looks better. What shouldn't have been a big competition in training camp will now most assuredly be one.