Dolphins offseason moves land them in humiliating AFC East spotlight

The Miami Dolphins may not be that good on paper in some areas, but they have a great roster in other areas. That too doesn't make them great, or bad.

Needless to say, and it's growing tiresome to repeat, the Dolphins have a lot of questions entering the 2025 season. While the NFL Draft provided upgrades to several positions, free agency didn't do much to move the needle.

The ongoing questions have not gone away enough to warrant dropping the conversation. If we were able to, no one would have anything to talk about, unless you're Tyreek Hill, who needs to stop talking.



One thing is certain: given what the other teams have done in the AFC East, it shouldn't be a surprise that Bleacher Report has the Dolphins listed No. 1 as the biggest loser in the division, so far.

As they point out, what exactly have they done? If you look at the players gone and who replaced them, it's hard to see a guaranteed upgrade.

Gone Replaced Jevon Holland Ifeatu Melifonwu Jordan Poyer Ashtyn Davis Terron Armstead Patrick Paul Kendall Fuller Cam Smith/Storm Duck Jalen Ramsey ????? Calais Campbell Kenneth Grant

Not all of the moves are horrible, but new faces bring new challenges. The Dolphins are relying on the core of their roster and a few new additions in free agency to change the direction the team was heading in last year.

The offensive line improvements are noticeable, but until games are played, we don't know if they will be enough. Like the line, the secondary has as many question marks as the old Riddler's leotard (if you are old enough to remember).

Bleacher Report is correct in their assessment of the Miami Dolphins 2025 offseason

Dolphins fans shouldn't take the moves as bad any more than they should take the opinion as a nail in their coffin. Anyone who has watched this team and follows the rest of the division knows they all had a better offseason.

The New York Jets have improved in several areas, and the New England Patriots have improved considerably. Like the B/R report about Miami, those "improvements" are all on paper, just like Miami's.

What we have to remember is that their rosters, especially the Patriots', did not have quality core players to build around. The Dolphins did. That allows the Dolphins not to have to make massive moves like New England.

In the end, it all comes down to which new additions across the division will make a bigger impact on the field. Right now, it's a matter of opinion, but yeah, the Dolphins didn't do much, yet.

More Dolphins News and Analysis