Dolphins OTAs gave one defender a chance to reset his entire outlook

OTAs often won't tell the outside world what's really going on. The Miami Dolphins' offseason program is over, and aside from the team's released highlight videos, there isn't much to garner from the sessions.

The hardest positions to evaluate are in the trenches. Offensive linemen and their defensive counterparts can't make physical contact, but that doesn't mean players won't stand out.

That's the case for second-year defensive lineman Kenneth Grant. His rookie season wasn't what he was hoping for, but this offseason, he is settling in and getting himself ready to rewrite his own narrative in year two.

Kenneth Grant is finding his Miami Dolphins rhythm in his first full year of offseason work

Grant spent time getting stronger, something he said at a recent press conference, which will help in his second year. He isn't a rookie anymore, and his approach to this year's OTA practices is bringing more consistency.

"I know what it takes and what I have to do to get ready for a real NFL season," Grant said. "It's not my rookie year anymore, so I kind of know what to expect now."

Grant said he has been working on his snap release. He said he has been getting stronger and is more explosive off the snap. The second-year DT is also taking a leadership role. He admits to being more vocal with the younger players as he now has a better understanding of the NFL after his rookie season.

The Dolphins trio of DT rookies is also working out together along with Matthew Butler. "We're actually working together," Grant said, referring to Jordan Phillips, Butler, and Zeke Biggers. "Nobody likes training alone."

Grant is pivotal to the success of the Dolphins' defensive front. Jeff Hafley recently praised Grant for his offseason work. Grant said he and position coach Austin Clark sat down to review his Michigan tape to help rebuild his confidence.

If Grant can take that next step in his sophomore year, the Dolphins' front seven could be the difference between wins and losses in close games. It's a thin line for Grant, however, as Phillips continues to impress as well.

The Dolphins are in a good position with a lot of youth to build upon. Grant is one of those staples. While it's just OTAs and mini-camps, he believes he is better prepared to face training camp this year.