Dolphins OTAs made their biggest strengths and weaknesses crystal clear

For head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, their first offseason practices are now in the rearview mirror. The unknown has left the building, too. The Miami Dolphins' new men-in-charge have a far better idea of what awaits them in training camp.

The Dolphins couldn't be physical in practice, so the OTAs and mini-camps don't mean as much as training camp will. That's tough for a coach who preaches the idea of being a bully on the field. Hafley and Sullivan want smashmouth football in South Florida. They want that NFC North mentality and toughness, but they can't achieve that yet.

As we all look toward the end of July for the teams' return to the practice field, we did get a good idea of what positions might be ready to take that physical next step. So we ranked the Dolphins' roster by position.

Ranking each Miami Dolphins position by strength and physicality with OTAs over

Special Teams

There wasn't much to brag about with the special teams, and there won't be much in camp either. It's not a physical position when you specifically look at the specialists. The gunners are the physical tools of the unit.

Tight end

Ben Sims did nothing during the offseason program to believe this unit is going to get better. The TE room is all about rookie Will Kacmarek and Greg Dulcich. Sims needs to step up in camp, or the Dolphins are going to shop for another option. They may end up doing so anyway. As it stands, the TE room is the weakest on the roster.

Secondary

There are far more questions than answers in the secondary. This could, and should, change when camp arrives. Chris Johnson looked fantastic while Dante Trader took control of the safety room. Jason Marshall on the boundary looks like it will stick as well, but we have to see it all together with pads on before we can say the unit isn't weak. It was weak entering OTAs, and it's at least now promising.

Wide Receivers

Take your pick between the WR room and the CB room. They are both rather ugly, and if you want to argue whether or not these positions should be swapped, I'm not sure I would actually argue with you. The WR room is a mess. No one has truly stood out this offseason except Theo Wease, and he is a roster long shot. Overall, there is a lot of room to grow here, but this unit may not start to look finished until next year, maybe the year after.

Offensive line

On paper, the line looks better than it has since Richie Incognito was ruining careers. Incognito would have been the perfect fit in this offensive scheme. Miami doesn't have that level of attitude on its line, but it is getting better. Kadyn Proctor and Patrick Paul are locking down the left side while Aaron Brewer has emerged as the leader of the unit. The questions, however, remain on the right side, where Austin Jackson's health and Jonah Savaiinaea's progression are problematic.

Edge rushers

We will give them their own unit in this ranking. On paper, they look like they should be fantastic, but they have to prove it. There is a good youthful mix from Chop Robinson to Trey Moore; camp will tell us what they really have.

Quarterback

No matter how you look at the unit, you have no idea what it will be like when the season begins. Willis could as easily be the franchise's answer to the position, or another in a long line of busts. Quinn Ewers looks capable of being the team's backup for the future, but no one is more concentrated on anyone other than Willis.

Defensive tackle

Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Grant, Zeek Biggers, and Matthew Butler have this position locked down. If Grant takes a step forward in his development and Biggers and Phillips continue to build on last year's promising success, this will be a great unit for Miami.

Running back

De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon are a perfect dual-threat combination. Both players will give the Dolphins a legitimate offensive weapon that can exploit defenses. The only thing holding them back is the questions regarding depth. Jaylen Wright has to prove he belongs.

Linebackers

No other unit is as deep on paper and has as much proven production. Tyrel Dodson and Jordyn Brooks combined for a standout interior core, and Miami is now getting Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis to add to the mix. The roster is deep with potential but front-loaded with experience.