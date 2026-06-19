OTAs may have cemented a job for Dolphins' bruising second-year running back

Nearly every position group on the Miami Dolphins roster underwent huge changes. You could argue that the defensive tackle room stayed largely the same, and probably the running back room as well.

OTAs and mini-camps don't often give coaches a concrete depth chart. This year, the Dolphins will be building one that doesn't have a secured starter already in place at most positions. These offseason workouts help flesh out those individuals who give 100% effort every play and those who do not.

Some players shined brighter than others this year, but one player quietly made his name known without all the highlight videos, coaches beaming with pride at the podium, or other players propping them up. Now, Ollie Gordon wants to make his name known when training camp rolls around.

Miami Dolphins' Ollie Gordon puts the NFL on notice

Grodon wasn't receiving accolades after practices, but he was being praised. His work ethic stood out. The second-year running back saw far more reps with De'Von Achane rehabbing a shoulder injury. Achane missed all of the offseason work, and Gordon took advantage of it.

In passing drills, Gordon hauled in the throws, and on the ground, he ran with conviction. The same can't be said about Jaylen Wright, who may have taken a step back with several dropped receptions.

Gordon is a bruising physical runner who can split a gap and bounce outside with quickness. The Dolphins may be Achane's team, but Gordon is going to prove he is more than capable of handling the job should anything befall Achane. During minicamp, Gordon explained what makes him different from most NFL backs.

"You don't really see backs at 6-2, 225," Gordon told the minicamp media, adding, "I feel like once I get that momentum, get to moving downhill, it's not hard to get a yard or 2, maybe 3."

Gordon said that he was much more focused this offseason. It's his second year in the NFL, so the shock and lack of knowledge are gone. As he said to the media, he was "able to focus on football" this year.

Despite his athleticism, Gordon wasn't used nearly as much as he should have been last year under Mike McDaniel. He is making a case for that to change this year.

If there was one thing Chris Grier did well, it would have to be finding mid-round running backs in the draft. Achane is the first to get a significant contract extension in over a decade. The Dolphins have done well with the bi-annual rotation of starters.

The NFL no longer runs a single featured-back offense. The value of the position has dropped considerably over the last 10 years or more. Most teams now use a combination of runners that alternate every few drives. This is where Gordon is going to prove his value.

Gordon will make his money late in games when the Dolphins look to wear down defenders and control the clock. He may not get many opportunities in 2026 given the questions about Miami's ability to stay in games this year, but there is no question that he is starting to take advantage of his opportunities, even those where there is no contact.