Dolphins OTAs reveal the first real shape of Malik Willis' protection plan

The Miami Dolphins won't know if their offensive line decisions will be enough to protect quarterback Malik Willis, but if OTAs are any indication, they are heading in the right direction.

Miami invested in the offensive line this year, but they didn't go crazy financially. Now it will be up to the coaching staff to make it work.

With the additions of Kadyn Proctor, DJ Campbell, and Jamaree Salyer, Miami's line is looking a lot better. That's good news for Willis.

Miami Dolphins offensive line changes will set up Malik Willis perfectly

Willis, unlike Tua Tagovailoa, is a mobile quarterback who can stand in the pocket or make the throws outside of it. Take away his receivers downfield, and he will burn you with his ability to run.

The Dolphins' decisions on the offensive line are evidence that the coaching staff is prioritizing Willis' protection.

The most critical decision was where to play Proctor. They opted to put him at left guard, where he and Patrick Paul will provide blindside protection. The two linemen are the biggest on the roster, and both play with a lot of physicality.

With Aaron Brewer coming off his best career season, the Dolphins have a strong middle of the line, but it's the right side that remains a question.

At guard, we know that the competition in camp will be Jonah Savaiinaea, Campbell, and Salyer. This is how Miami has lined up during OTAs. The key to their success might be Austin Jackson at right tackle.

The entire offensive line may hang on Jackson's health. If he gets hurt, and he typically does, Proctor may have to move to right tackle earlier than the coaches wanted. That puts a hole at left guard. It would be a shake-up the Dolphins don't need, but one that inevitably will happen.

It's hard to see how well the line will do their jobs in non-contact mini camps and OTAs, but once the pads come on, Willis will be able to use his speed as a runner to give the offense more time and take pressure off the line with his mobility.

Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh once said, "They're not relying on any other position group to be good, but yet every other position group relies on the offensive line to be good." It's absolutely 100% accurate.