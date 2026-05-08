Dolphins pass on football royalty in latest 2027 mock draft

By all projections, the 2026-27 season will be a rough one for the Miami Dolphins. The franchise knows it (even though they can't admit it publicly), but the upcoming season will be more about development than wins and losses.

Along with the Arizona Cardinals, the Dolphins' over/under of projected wins sits directly at the bottom at 4.5. Assuming that holds, Miami is all but assured to hold a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. And if they happen to be picking at No. 1 overall, it's hard to believe Malik Willis stood out in his first season as the Dolphins' starter, and thus, quarterback would be on the table for Miami.

Unlike the 2026 class, the 2027 group of quarterbacks is supposed to be a strong one. If holding the top pick, the Dolphins could choose their pick of the litter. Most people would believe Arch Manning is who the Dolphins would take, but one early mock draft suggests they'd pass on the Texas QB and send shockwaves at the top of the draft.

Miami Dolphins take Dante Moore over Arch Manning in early mock draft

The upcoming QB group is extensively deep, with up to 10-12 current prospects who could solidify themselves as first-round talents with strong 2026 seasons. As of now, at the top of that list would be Manning for the majority of evaluators. However, CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson isn't yet convinced he's QB1.

In a way-too-early 2027 mock draft, Wilson has the Dolphins with the projected No. 1 overall pick. But he has them taking Oregon quarterback Dante Moore over Manning. To make matters worse, he has the Texas QB going to the New York Jets with the very next pick.

Before this year's draft, Moore was a top prospect and widely viewed as the No. 2 quarterback behind Fernando Mendoza. This was not a strong class for QBs, but given that Ty Simpson wound up going 13th overall, that would have to be considered Moore's floor, with the potential of being a top-10 pick (probably No. 2 overall to the Jets) had he declared.

Moore struggled some down the stretch, though, despite still leading the Ducks to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Thus, leading to his decision to return to Oregon for one more season.

He'll have more competition in 2027, though. As mentioned, this is expected to be one of the deepest classes in recent memory. Only two quarterbacks went off the board in Round 1 this past April. Wilson has six coming off the board in his 2027 mock — all within the top half — with the first three picks coming from the position.

As for his reasoning of Moore over Manning for the Dolphins, it's simple. "He's my QB1 because he outplayed Arch Manning — and every other QB in the '26 class," writes Wilson.

It's not a take I personally agree with, but at the same time, I get it. I was not overly impressed with Moore in the few Oregon games I watched last year, so I'm not as high on him as others, but I can see the upside. As for Manning, he was a bit of the opposite in that he started last season a bit rough, but came on strong down the stretch.

I would agree, though, that if the Dolphins are picking No. 1, then Willis did not show enough that he can be the guy, and that Miami should take whoever they believe is the best quarterback in the class to start the draft. Right now, for me, it would be Manning, but we've seen players' stocks fall drastically in a season while others' skyrocket.

In a perfect world, Willis proves his worth as Miami's franchise QB, and the team lands someone like coveted WR1 Jeremiah Smith out of Ohio State with their first pick. Expectations should be tempered, though. It's been a long time since "perfect" described the Miami Dolphins in any fashion.