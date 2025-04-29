Dolphins passed on these undrafted sleepers (and it might haunt them)

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, but the work is not. The Miami Dolphins now need to identify the undrafted rookies who will supplement their roster.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is good in one area of building the team: He usually finds solid undrafted players who can contribute. Nik Needham, Kader Kohou, and Robert Jones were all impactful early in their careers, and Kohou is still a value in Miami's secondary.

This year, the Dolphins should have been on the phone with a few players as they start the grinding work to fill out their roster. When the process is done, Miami will turn its attention to the available veteran free agents as it gets ready for offseason training. Before that process, they will regret not signing these undrafted players.

Undrafted players the Miami Dolphins could regret not signing after the 2025 NFL Draft

Xavier Restrepo - WR (Miami)

Xavier Restrepo was supposed to be a Day 2 pick, but a horrible Pro Day workout sank his chances. The University of Miami receiver should be calling the Dolphins, who should be on the phone telling him he is going to be added to the roster.

Restrepo has excellent hands and runs good routes, but his speed is an issue. In Miami's offense, it might be a good idea to get a guy who runs well, not fast.

Cobee Bryant - CB (Kansas)

He should have been long gone by the time the seventh round started, but here we are looking at him as a potential undrafted gem. Cobee Bryant has the tools to be another Neehdam type.

He is on the smaller size, but the Dolphins have had success in the past with smaller corners. Miami can coach this kid, and he can develop. If Miami lands Bryant, he will make the team.

Mello Dotson - CB (Kansas)

Another cornerback the Dolphins should take a long look at through camp. Mello Dotson also has a lot of potential and could make enough of an impression to get onto Miami's practice squad.

Logan Brown - OL (Kansas)

Why he wasn't drafted is crazy. Logan Brown is a big offensive lineman who plays physical at the point of attack.

Yes, he has work to do, but he has a higher ceiling than what we say with Robert Jones, and there is no reason to believe he can't challenge for playing time should the Dolphins need to move Jonah Savaiinaea outside.

