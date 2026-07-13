Dolphins' Patrick Paul reveals why Malik Willis and Jeff Hafley have him excited

The Miami Dolphins have completely changed course as an organization. There are usually four individuals who are most responsible for the product on the field: the owner, the general manager, the head coach, and the quarterback. While it's virtually impossible to force an owner to sell a team — not that fans should want that anyway — the other three positions are starting anew.

With Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Dolphins will have a new "ingredient supplier" for the first time since 2016, when Chris Grier first landed the gig. Jeff Hafley replaces Mike McDaniel as the actual chef in the kitchen after four years with exhilarating highs and mediocre lows. Finally, the main course we actually see on Sundays will no longer be headlined by Tua Tagovailoa.

For the first time since perhaps the Ryan Tannehill era, the Dolphins will have a quarterback in Malik Willis, who can be a legitimate threat as a runner and a passer (sorry Tyler Huntley fans). Times are changing, and naturally, everyone's happy. The pressure is low this time of year, as players and coaches are relegated to studying playbooks and teaching. That doesn't mean there's nothing to be gleaned from practice and meetings, however.

Patrick Paul is loving what he's seeing from the Miami Dolphins' new coach and quarterback

Patrick Paul is a young player at 24 years old. He's only known one head coach through his career thus far, so naturally, it's a big change for him to hear a different voice at the front of the room. Regardless, Hafley has made a profound impact on the second-year tackle in a very short amount of time.

Speaking on Terron Armstead's The Set podcast, Paul had this to say:

“[Jeff Hafley's] a resilient coach. I like everything he’s about. I like the way the defense is looking. It’s a little different going from McDaniel, who’s an offensive head coach, to [Hafley], but he’s both. He’s with both [the offense and the defense]. He’s definitely intense and I just like everything he’s bringing. His attitude, his personality, the way he’s talking to the guys. It’s just great. He’s bringing a new energy.”

Some critiqued McDaniel for being too hands-off with the defense as he orchestrated his intricate offense. While some successful coaches, notably Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, operate similarly, it's a welcome sight to see a coach who will do his job for the whole team. There seemed to be a disconnect at times between McDaniel and defensive players like Jalen Ramsey — perhaps his distance was the reason why.

By ingratiating himself with all members of the team, Hafley is creating buy-in. As an NFL head coach, you need to inspire 53 grown men to want to run through a wall for you. It appears that kind of culture is being built in Miami through these early stages.

Malik Willis is one of the "best kept secrets in the NFL" according to Patrick Paul

As for Malik Willis, Paul was effusive in his praise. Paul praised Tagovailoa for his accomplishments in Miami, but he made it clear he's all-in on the franchise's new direction. Willis has wasted no time making an impression on his new teammates.

“Malik [Willis], no doubt that he’s a baller. I think it’s one of the best kept secrets in the NFL right now. From what we’ve seen from OTAs, he’s doing his thing. He’s doing great and he’s already implemented himself as a leader in the locker room, so guys can already look at him in that role. I think it’s going to be a big surprise to everybody what he does this year.”

Leadership was a touchy subject under the past regime. Despite Tagovailoa's best efforts, he never seemed to truly entrench himself as the leader of the locker room. Through his finger-pointing, failure to take accountability, and general downplaying of the game's importance, Tagovailoa made it easy for fans — and teammates — to tune him out.

By all accounts, Willis is not a rah-rah kind of guy. He leads with a quiet, respectful confidence that guys gravitate to. Much like the head coach, the quarterback needs to motivate a bunch of alpha males to keep him upright, catch the ball when he throws it to them, and ultimately do their job. When you hear players wax poetic about their leader, it means something.

While scorned fans are careful to crown anyone in the summer, there are tangible signs of change in the building. As the Dolphins are so adept at doing, they're reeling us all back in again. This time, let's hope the results on the field back up all the talk.