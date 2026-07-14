Dolphins player could force a major controversy that no one will see coming

Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan have promised that the best players will start for the Miami Dolphins this season. That means competition at every single level of the field.

We know that De'Von Achane will be the starter at running back, and Aaron Brewer will be the starter at center. Forget the contract extensions; both are better than any other player on the roster at their position.

Defensively, there is competition at every single position with starting jobs on the line at every single one of them. The Dolphins' roster is built for competition, even at quarterback. The problem? There isn't a competition at quarterback.

Quinn Ewers will start camp hoping to give the Miami Dolphins a major QB controversy

Forget about all the other positions on the team. The one every fan needs to pay attention to is the one position with no real competition. The Dolphins made up their minds in the minutes after free agency started. Malik Willis is the starter.

On the surface, it makes sense, but Quinn Ewers isn't going to sit back and let him have it. The second-year QB could make Willis' hold on the starting job a controversial situation. Why? Because Willis hasn't proven anything yet.

There isn't a lot to take away from OTAs and offseason mini-camps, but Ewers looked better at times than Willis. What if that happens in camp? What if, and we are just hypothetically throwing this out there, but what if Ewers is the better QB? Will the Dolphins sit Willis and his $46 million contract?

The last time there was a quarterback controversy revolving around who was going to start wasn't between two players, but instead, Brian Flores' disdain for the Dolphins wanting him to start Tua Tagovailoa. Before that? Ryan Tannehill vs. Matt Moore.

Hafley and Sullivan both say Willis will compete, but they are saying it out of the sides of their mouths. This isn't Willis' job to win; it's his to outright lose, and that won't come until a month into the season if he isn't playing well.

Ewers, however, could give both of the men in charge a reason to consider a midseason switch. It will take an incredible training camp performance to force Willis to the bench, and then only if Willis' own performance is Earth-shattering bad.

Fans will pay attention, and if Willis struggles and Ewers doesn't, the cat calls from the bleachers will be quite loud and deserved. It will be the first test of Hafley's coaching career, and one very few would see coming.