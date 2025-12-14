Dolphins’ playoff path could be shaped by these critical Sunday matchups

The Miami Dolphins will not play until Monday night this week, but the Sunday slate is more than enough to keep dedicated fans tuned in, especially as the playoff picture starts to get clearer.

Miami isn't out of the picture, but a ton of things need to happen for the window to open fully for their chances to be realized. All of it starts on Sunday, when the NFL plays most of its Week 15 games.

The Dolphins have four games left in their season and will enter this week three games behind the last seed in the AFC. If this week goes as badly as last weekend did, the Dolphins may play on MNF with little hope of making it to the postseason.

Miami Dolphins rooting guide for NFL Week 15 leaves little hope for a miracle

The Dolphins are familiar with miracles coming to fruition, but if they make the playoffs this year, it would be one of the most talked-about turnarounds in NFL history. This week, the Dolphins need several teams to lose.

The Chargers, Bills, and Texans currently hold the three Wild Card spots. The Chargers and Bills sit at nine wins, while the Texans have eight.

Chargers @ Kansas City

Rooting for the Chargers to lose might start to narrow the gap between the two teams, but if the Chiefs lose, their chances of making the postseason will drop considerably. The Dolphins would move up a spot if that happened. Rooting against the Chargers does make sense, however, as Miami could use the extra leverage.

The biggest problem for Miami is that they do not hold the tiebreaker against L.A. Because of that, it would be more beneficial to get rid of the Chiefs and let the Chargers move forward.

Bills @ New England

A loss to the Patriots will seal the AFC East for New England. The Patriots are not really chasing the postseason; they are chasing home-field advantage.

It's hard to root for the Patriots, but this week, Dolphins fans need to do exactly that. A Bills' loss would keep Miami's hopes alive for a spot in the postseason. It's painful, we know, but root for New England.

Arizona @ Houston

A miracle indeed. Houston has one of the top defenses in the NFL, and the Cardinals are one of the league's worst teams. This has all the makings of a trap game, and that is precisely what Dolphins fans should be hoping for. Their best chance to make the playoffs is to get in ahead of the Texans.

Indianapolis @ Seattle

Injuries have destroyed the Colts. Dolphins fans remember all too well how the 2023 season ended with most of their starting and backup linebackers landing on IR. The Colts' QB position is so bad, they announced that Phillip Rivers will start on Sunday.

It's good news for Miami as Rivers has been out of football for five years. Rust is one thing, but this may be on a completely new level. Miami needs the Colts to lose so they can move up. With the Colts owning the head-to-head, every loss will help.

Baltimore @ Cincinnati

The Ravens are trying to catch the Steelers for the AFC South division. The Bengals are just trying to stay mathematically alive. The ideal scenario would be the Dolphins beating the Steelers on Monday night and the Ravens beating the Bengals.

The Dolphins do not have a tie-breaker advantage over the Ravens. If they beat the Steelers, they have one over them. If the Ravens can take the division, the Dolphins may have a better shot at making the playoffs if they are competing against the Steelers for that spot. Regardless of whether the Ravens win, it will help Miami a little, but a win may help a bit more.