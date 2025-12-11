Surprise Steelers injury development could reshape MNF in Dolphins’ favor

The Miami Dolphins were set to face one of the best pass rushers in the NFL on Monday night when they travel to Pittsburgh. Now, that might not be the case, as T.J. Watt is now listed as questionable.

The Steelers' standout edge rusher is reportedly in the hospital, and his availability is now in question. Whatever is going on with Watt is unknown at this time. Hopefully, it is nothing serious, and he can get back on the field soon. However, it may give the Dolphins an unexpected edge in Week 15.

The Dolphins' offensive line has done very well over the last several weeks while they have been on their win streak. Handling Watt, however, wouldn't be that easy.

Miami Dolphins may not face T.J. Watt on Monday night after lung issue sends star EDGE to the hospital

The Watt news was broke by the Steelers PR department earlier on Thursday.

The Dolphins' road to the playoffs is coming down to the final weeks of the season. Miami will face the Steelers, Bengals, Buccaneers, and the Patriots. They will need to win all four games to have a shot. Recently, a list of scenarios has been posted online, but all of them include must-win games over each of their four remaining opponents.

This week, Miami will have to wait until MNF to know where they stand. Last weekend, the Dolphins didn't gain ground despite beating the Jets.

Losing Watt is a huge blow for the Steelers' defense. He is stout against the run and one of the best pass-rushers in the league. If Watt can't play, the Steelers will turn to 2023 fourth-round pick Nick Herbig. They will also have Alex Highsmith available.

The Dolphins can't worry about who they are lining up against. This is now a one-game season for the next four weeks. Regardless of whether a team plays their backups and sits their starters or a player is unable to play for any reason, the Dolphins still have to approach the game knowing it's a win-or-go-home situation. Not facing Watt would be a gift, but not one that guarantees them anything.