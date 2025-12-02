Tua Tagovailoa praises the running back who just might save his Dolphins' career

The Miami Dolphins are now 5-7 after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, but Tua Tagovailoa isn't patting himself on the back; he is patting De'Von Achane's instead.

That's the way it should be. This season is riding far more on the Dolphins' 1,000-yard rusher than they is on the arm of Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback has been largely inconsistent all season long, and against the Saints, his pedestrian performance continued.

After the game, Tagovailoa made it clear that he has to play better, but he applauded what Achane brings to the team, and how much they need him.

Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges the importance of De'Von Achane to the Dolphins' success

Tagovailoa was asked about what the Dolphins need to do offensively to get better. "Definitely starts with me and my performance and how I distribute the ball." The problem is that they do indeed rest on Tagovailoa getting better, but that hasn't happened.

With the season still alive for a postseason chase, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is relying much more on his rushing attack than his passing game. It's a clear indication that Tagovailoa's shaky play is forcing Miami to change its approach. The good news is that Achane, as Tagovailoa pointed out, is capable of leading that charge.

"He is so versatile you can line up in the slot, line him up in a receiver stance, the RB position, you name it. Just the diversity that he gives this offense is what I think makes him very special. " Tua Tagovailoa

Miami's starting running back cleared the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his NFL career. It was also his third straight game with more than 120 yards rushing, dating back to his 174-yard effort against the Bills.

Tagovailoa isn't too concerned about his own statistics, however. When asked about his declining play over the course of the last month, the Dolphins quarterback said he is far more interested in getting wins than padding his stats. That's a good thing, because fans are realizing that he isn't the guy to rely on. Achane is.

If he can keep up his high-end output, maybe Tua can fly under the radar enough to keep his job in 2026 and beyond.