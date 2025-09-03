Dolphins’ new ranking might be the painful reality of a roster with big holes

After several national media publications slammed the Miami Dolphins in their versions of "NFL power rankings," one seems to have a grasp on where the team actually sits and why.

Most recently, the Dolphins were listed at 29th in one NFL power ranking. It wasn't intended to be a joke, but hey, it got plenty of laughs, retweets, and we suppose it hit the requisite number of pageviews they were looking for.

Over on NFLSpinZone.com, it hit much better despite the fact most fans may still find it a tad too low.

Latest Week 1 power ranking puts Miami Dolphins at 17th in the league

Ranking Miami at No. 17 does seem further down than most would believe, considering the talent at receiver and along the defensive front seven.

Still, we have to remember there are real concerns about the offensive line, the cornerback room, and even worries about the state of the running back room despite Mike McDaniel's admission that De'Von Achane will play on Sunday.

If we factor those questions in with the health of Tua Tagovailoa, which can't be summarily waived off, 17 is probably where they should be ranked entering the season.

Tagovailoa has had only one season where health wasn't a concern, 2023. As fans found out last year, if he isn't on the field, the Dolphins will struggle to win. Zach Wilson isn't going to change that.

As the season unfolds, the weekly rankings will change considerably, and the Dolphins will climb or fall based on their performances. Immediately ahead of Miami are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Minnesota Vikings. These four teams are all expected to challenge for a playoff spot this year.

Behind Miami are the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Arizona Cardinals, but the New England Patriots and New York Jets are also ranked lower than the Dolphins.

This is a good spot for Miami, if we are being honest, but overall, power rankings don't mean much and have zero influence on a team's overall win-loss record.

