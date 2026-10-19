Dolphins QB pursuit has new name at the top as race for the No. 1 pick heats up

Entering Week 6, the Miami Dolphins were on their bye week, but they still managed to gain a spot in the 2027 NFL Draft. At this point, there are two types of fans: those who want to win and still believe there is time to turn it around, and those who want the higher draft pick.

On Sunday, the Dolphins fans wanting a high pick got good news. The Tennessee Titans were one of the three teams that were winless heading into the weekend. They shocked the Colts, whom they trailed most of the game, with a late 4th quarter comeback to earn their first win.

The news wasn't so good for the L.A. Chargers, who lost their sixth game of the season. The Mike McDaniel-led Chargers offense managed a season-low six points against the Chiefs. The game marked a new low point for the former Dolphins head coach.

Miami Dolphins fans can't help but laugh at the woeful Mike McDaniel Chargers' offense

By virtue of not playing, the Dolphins stayed with their five losses, but watching the Chargers lose was icing on the cake.

Of course, the downside is that the 2027 draft doesn't look as stacked as it did when the season started. Arch Manning and Dante Moore were expected to be the 1-2 punch at the top of the draft. Now, neither of them is expected to be drafted in the top 10. Speculation continues to build that Manning will remain in school.

What was supposed to be a top-heavy QB class is now highlighted by the consensus number one pick, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, followed by a slew of players that may or may not land in the top five.

CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Edge Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Edge Colin Simmons, Texas

OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

On Saturday, Simmons got hurt, and while the news is good, it's an ankle injury; Simmons is going to miss time. Goosby, another Texas player, did not have a good game against the unranked Florida Gators. The Texans lost their second game in a row after holding the number one seed in the NCAA.

The top quarterback prospect now appears to be Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker. There is a lot of hype for the QB to be the first off the board next April, but will the Dolphins use their first pick on a QB when they have other needs?

It might not matter. The Chargers currently hold the first pick, and it might be a while before they notch a victory, just like the Dolphins.

No one was expecting the Dolphins to be good this year, but the Chargers were expected to be taken to the next level under McDaniel. Not only has that not happened, but the former HC might not be calling plays by the time he returns to Hard Rock Stadium later this season.