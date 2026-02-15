Dolphins quietly end QB experiment that never even got off the ground

Entering the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins, the media that covers them, and the entire fan base knew the team needed to address the quarterback position. Skylar Thompson was gone, and the rotation of never-were veterans had ended.

Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel told fans they needed to find a veteran to back up Tua Tagovialoa. Someone who could step in and win games if they needed him. Their answer was Zach Wilson.

On Saturday, Wilson's contract expired, leaving the team holding $3.8 million in dead money. It was another ridiculous Grier contract.

QB Zach Wilson's contract is set to void today, leaving behind $3.8M of dead cap with the #Dolphins in 2026.



Wilson took 26 snaps for Miami last season, reeling in $6M as the QB2. — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 13, 2026

Zach Wilson's contract expires leaving Miami Dolphins one quarterback short on the roster

Wilson was never going to be on the Dolphins in 2026. His contract was, in essence, one year. Miami paid Wilson $6 million for those 26 snaps he took. Quarterback salaries are always high, but this was no bargain.

Miami has been linked to impending free agent Malik Willis. The Packers' current backup will have at least three other teams pursuing him this offseason. The Dolphins, who need to trim cap space, may not be able to make him a suitable offer. He is expected to land a two-year deal worth around $40 million with $30 million guaranteed, although Spotrac has his market value at just over $35 million.

It's entirely doable for the Dolphins, but they will need to get creative. Creativity, however, is what has landed the Dolphins in their current mess. One that Sullivan has to bail them out of.

Wilson is hoping to land on a team that can provide an opportunity to turn his career around. That was supposed to be the Dolphins. Unfortunately, McDaniel never trusted him enough to take over the team when Tagovailoa was struggling early in the season.

After Miami was eliminated from playoff contention, McDaniel opted to start Quinn Ewers over his number two QB. That was the final sign that Wilson was not a long-term solution for Miami.

If Miami isn't able to sign Willis this offseason, there aren't a lot of options. Of course, everything will be related to the Tagovailoa situation. If he stays, the Dolphins will have a competition with him, Ewers, and potentially a rookie draft pick. If Tagovailoa goes, they will need to find someone who can step into the competition. It won't be Zach Wilson.