Quinn Ewers continues to draw praise after uplifting OTA practices

OTAs and mini camps are in the books, but the accolades for this young Miami Dolphins team continue to pour in.

No, pads and contact were not a part of this offseason program, but precision, awareness, and execution were. Dolphins fans know that despite the decree from Jeff Hafley about positional competition, the quarterback room belongs to Malik Willis.

Willis may be the immediate starter and potential franchise guy, but it's Quinn Ewers who has been the most consistently praised.

Quinn Ewers is earning his job with the Miami Dolphins

Throughout the offseason practices, Ewers has been praised for his work. He has been the most consistent player in the quarterback room, but his familiarity with the offense surely helps.

Orlando Sentinel beat writer Chris Perkins came away impressed with what he saw from the second-year QB, and his opinions are shared by many of the local writers who have been on hand for the open sessions to the media.

Perkins handed out his "OTA Awards" following the conclusion of this year's practices, and Ewers received his "Most Improved" award.

"Ewers, who has maintained that strong connection with wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. that surfaced last year, has grown. Ewers is better than when we last saw him in January."

Ewers has been mentioned quite often on social media by members of the press. He has been crisp with his throws and reads and has delivered the ball consistently well. Perkins said Ewers was "confident and strong-armed" throughout the practices.

This is good news for the Dolphins. Speculation surrounded the quarterback after Mike McDaniel was relieved of his job. Some believed that Ewers' opportunities would dwindle, while many others believed he would start this year. The Dolphins signed Malik Willis and are paying him like a mid-level starter.

Ewers has the opportunity to provide the Dolphins with more tape once training camp and preseason games arrive later this summer, but for now, the positive vibes and his own coach's affirmations are enough to give fans hope. Ewers may not be in line to be the starter, but as fans know, the Dolphins have had to turn to their backups more often than they would like.

Hafley said that he thinks Ewers has gotten better over the course of the practices, and that will give him more confidence heading into training camp. Ewers isn't necessarily fighting for a job, but having a solid backup will be imperative for the Dolphins, and it appears that Ewers has positioned himself to handle whatever role the Dolphins give him.