Dolphins' Quinn Ewers gets shockingly little respect in latest QB rankings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers is far from being an elite player. He has only started three games and played sparingly in a 4th. His tape is a mix of smart throws and good decisions with a sprinkle of inexperience.

The Dolphins may have signed Malik Willis as a free agent, but they didn't feel the need to draft a quarterback to challenge for the backup job or the starting one.

Sports Illustrated Digital released its rankings of the backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and frankly, it completely missed Ewers.

Sports Illustrated ranks Miami Dolphins Quinn Ewers as the 2nd worst backup quarterback in the NFL

Ewers shouldn't be listed at the top, but he sure doesn't warrant being listed at the bottom. SI's Gilberto Manzano ranked Ewers all the way down at 31st out of 32 backup QBs, citing the Dolphins' decision to sign Willis as the primary reason why.

"It seems Ewers didn’t do much in his three starts to impress the organization because the team went out and signed Malik Willis to be the new starter."

It's easy to throw darts at a board when you clearly didn't watch the tape or know what is going on with the Dolphins. Ewers stepped into a bad situation, on a bad football team. Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan couldn't outright rely on Ewers to handle the workload or help install the Packers' method of operation.

In his limited time, Ewers showed a lot of poise under duress and gave the new Dolphins brass a reason to believe he can develop into a capable NFL quarterback.

Ewers ranks below Joe Milton in Dallas, who has done nothing so far in his career, Kyle Allen of Buffalo, and New England'sTommy DeVito.

We get it, it's a subjective look at a position that often gets overlooked, but in our non-homer view of the Dolphins QB room, Ewers is far from the 31st-ranked QB in the league.

The Dolphins' new regime has been impressed with Ewers so far this offseason. He is building respect from other players and has been the best QB on the field so far throughout camps.

It's easy to put Ewers at or near the bottom, but he has more promise than many of the names ranked above him despite his relative inexperience.