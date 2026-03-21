Quinn Ewers wasting no time preparing for Dolphins QB battle

The Miami Dolphins want quality competition at every position on their roster. The addition of Malik Willis, however, feels more like a passing of the starting baton. Where does that leave Quinn Ewers?

Ewers will enter the 2026 season as the backup by all accounts. Jon-Eric Sullivan wasted no time in grabbing Willis as a free agent. Those are kinds of moves you make to land a starting quarterback, not bring a veteran in to compete.

Miami is also expected to add quarterback talent in this year's draft, putting more pressure on Ewers to keep a hold of his job. It's an uphill battle for a QB that wasn't drafted by the current regime.

Quinn Ewers is not wasting his offseason as he prepares for the Miami Dolphins upcoming season

Ewers is back home in Texas, where he is working out and working on his mechanics. A recent video posted on social media shows him working on his footwork.

Quinn Ewers working on different launch angles in Texas yesterday 🔥



How far can Quinn push Malik Willis in the battle to be Dolphins QB1? 🐬#PhinsUp #HookEm pic.twitter.com/C2Uz6jWhyp — The List - Dolphins Podcast (@TheListFinsPod) March 20, 2026

At some point, it will be clear that Willis is the starter after the team goes through motions of holding a not-so-real competition. The actual competition will be for the number two QB job. That should be in the hands of Ewers, given he already has some starting experience and knows Bobby Slowik's offense.

An incoming rookie, however, will challenge him for that role. It gets interesting when Sullivan builds his roster. A draft pick is not likely to be released, which could put Ewers on the outside looking in.

Miami could run with three quarterbacks if they feel the rookie isn't ready. Exposing that rookie, or Ewers, to the open market during final roster cuts could prove costly, but keeping three takes away from another roster spot.

Ewers isn't going to skip through waivers. Miami would need to find someone else to back up the rookie should the Dolphins opt to carry only two on the 53.

It is going to be an interesting offseason for sure, with the first stretch of competition coming up at the end of April and into May when OTAs and mini-camps are held.