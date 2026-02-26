Dolphins' ranking in NFLPA report cards proves one undeniable truth

Even with the NFL Players Association no longer allowed to publish their annual report cards publicly any longer, it didn't keep the results from leaking to the media. According to ESPN's Kalyn Kahler, the Miami Dolphins were ranked the top organization in the NFL by the players for the third consecutive season.

Despite Miami's struggles last season and relative lack of success for over two decades now, there is no doubt that players love the environment that owner Stephen Ross has created for his franchise. Dolphins players and opposing players alike gave Miami high scores across nearly every category.

Miami's dominance in these ranking prove one thing without a shadow of a doubt: Stephen Ross is doing everything right in terms of his investment in the team, but he needs to leave the football decisions to his newly hired front office.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross almost has everything for his team to be successful

Ross clearly prides himself on his willingness to invest in his franchise. There are plenty of examples littered throughout the players' survey that I will be referencing, but none are better than this snippet.

"Players consistently describe the (Miami Dolphins) organization as 'the best in the NFL.'"

That is high praise considering the many well-run organizations in the NFL. I imagine being located in Florida helps plenty with that, but it goes beyond that. Miami ranked fourth in home field ranking, thanks to its natural grass field. With turn fields continuing to be scrutinized for potentially contributing to more injuries, players clearly appreciate the natural surface in South Beach.

The players also gave Miami an A-plus grade in workplace environment, further proving that Ross is committed to making Miami a place where players can be happy playing. The question now is how Ross can turn his success in that area into success on the field.

For starters, it's committing to rebuilding the roster that former general manager Chris Grier failed to turn into a winner. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is bringing a proven team-building philosophy with him from the Green Bay Packers, and he has already started purging the roster of bad contracts and poor culture fits.

New head coach Jeff Hafley brings a new energy to the building that is much different from that of previous HC Mike McDaniel, but he is just as unproven as McDaniel was when he was hired. Patience will be the name of the game for Ross as the former Packers duo tries to turn the Dolphins into a winner, and if the NFLPA report card is any indication, he will do whatever it takes to help them do it.