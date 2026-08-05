Dolphins respond quickly after injury sidelines promising UDFA defender

Through the first few days of training camp, the Miami Dolphins were fortunate enough not to have any significant injuries, albeit some day-to-day ones to players like Austin Jackson, Greg Dulcich, and Jamaree Salyer. Unfortunately, that was short-lived when head coach Jeff Hafley announced on Tuesday that undrafted free agent Rene Konga would miss the 2026 season due to injury.

As a UDFA, Konga had a tough task ahead of him to make the team, but he was otherwise having a relatively strong camp leading up to his season-ending injury. Nevertheless, Konga's absence leaves the Dolphins with a void -- and a roster spot.

Thus, the team wasted no time in filling that void, as Miami signed former New York Jets defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah to a one-year deal on Wednesday, according to his agent. Like with Konga, Mulbah will have a tough hill to climb to make the team. But on a team like the Dolphins, he'll get several opportunities to prove that he's worth it.

Miami Dolphins sign DL Fatorma Mulbah after losing Rene Konga for the season

Mulbah entered the NFL as a UDFA after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, electing to sign with the Jets (we all make mistakes) to a three-year deal. However, as it stands, Mulbah has still not yet appeared in a regular-season NFL game, spending the majority of last season on the practice squad.

In all likelihood, that would probably be Mulbah's projected role in Miami as well. In college, he spent time at both Penn State and West Virginia. Appearing in 26 games for the Mountaineers, Mulbah established himself as a natural nose tackle, often sacrificing his statistics to occupy double teams and open things up for his teammates.

Mulbah is a sound tackler and performs strongest against the run. He's limited, however, in the pass rush and rarely beats his opponents with any level of quickness.

Miami drafted three defensive tackles in 2025, and the results were modest at best. But all three officially have a year under their belts and have impressed so far in the early part of training camp. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan did not draft Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, or Zeek Biggers, but it remains unlikely Mulbah usurps any of them on the depth chart. If he does, then the Dolphins have deeper issues in terms of their interior defensive line.

Nevertheless, this gives Mulbah a solid opportunity to prove to the organization, as well as the rest of the league, that he's worthy as a team's depth piece to give solid snaps on early downs. With the NFL now more of a passing league than at any other time, true nose tackles are becoming rarer. Yet, if Mulbah eats up double teams with Miami at a similar level that he did at West Virginia, the coaching staff, and more particularly, his teammates behind him, will take notice.