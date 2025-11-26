Dolphins' rival makes a desperate WR move to salvage a season Miami derailed

The Miami Dolphins didn't play in week 12, but they did get to sit back and watch their rivals, the Buffalo Bills, drop yet another game. Now, the once expected winner of the AFC East crown has dropped four games behind the Patriots.

The Bills were on a roll until they were exposed by the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium three weeks ago. Buffalo dropped from the clubhouse leader in the AFC East and the second seed in the AFC to the 5th seed overall. Their playoff hopes now hinge on turning things around.

On Tuesday, the Bills added another weapon for Josh Allen, signing recently released receiver Brandin Cooks.

Dolphins can only watch as the Bills try to rectify their sinking season

The Bills' path to the playoffs is pretty good. They play the Steelers, Patriots, and Eagles, but also will play the Bengals, Browns, and Jets.

The Dolphins need the Bills to continue to lose, as it helps their own chances of making the playoffs. It also doesn't hurt that watching their rivals falter is amusing. Miami hosted the Bills in week 10. Buffalo's slow start led to a nearly complete takeover. Miami won 30-13.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins didn't give the Bills or the Patriots much of a fight throughout the season. With the Bills taking a slide backward, the Dolphins were in a good position to take the East, but instead, the Patriots are running away with it, and currently have the best record (10-2) in the NFL.

At this point, the Dolphins are chasing the Steelers, Jaguars, Texans, and Chiefs, along with the Bills. It's going to be nearly impossible for them to gain enough ground, but the Bills are surely keeping the door open.

Cooks' addition is going to be an interesting one to watch. He has 12 years in the NFL and will now join his sixth team. While far from the talented player he once was, he can still give the Bills an outside receiver that they need. The question is whether or not it's too late.