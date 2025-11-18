Dolphins rival makes QB switch that could be a gift for Miami’s defense

The Miami Dolphins will get ready for their break from the league, but they can't just forget about their upcoming schedule. They still have two remaining games against division rivals.

The Patriots will not come until week 17, but the Jets are only three weeks away, and barring another change, the Jets will be starting a new quarterback after the continued struggles of Justin Fields.

The Jets are making a quarterback change, benching Justin Fields in favor of veteran Tyrod Taylor, per source.



New York faces Baltimore in Week 12 and ranks last in the league in passing yards per game. pic.twitter.com/Hf7y5WCZGH — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 17, 2025

Miami Dolphins rival set to start Tyrod Taylor after benching Justin Fields

Miami will face the Jets two weeks after coming out of their break, following their game against the Saints. It is possible that over the Jets' next two weeks, Aaron Glenn changes his mind, but the back-and-forth carousel has to eventually stop.

Taylor has beaten the Dolphins five of nine times in his career. He has thrown for 10 touchdowns and just over 1,700 yards in those games. His best games against Miami came while he was with the Bills in 2015 and 2016.

While Taylor is the more consistent thrower between the two, Fields had one of his few good starts this season against the Dolphins back in Week 4, finishing with 300 total yards of offense and two touchdowns. Miami could easily find more success against the aging Taylor.

But Miami can't afford to come out of their break looking at the records of their next two opponents. If they hope to make a real attempt at getting back into a playoff chase they are borderline falling out of, they must win every game remaining on their schedule, and stay healthy.

The Jets practically imploded their roster ahead of the trade deadline. With five first-round draft picks in the next two years, they are poised to make a run to fix their quarterback issues. The question is, will they?

While New York may not be looking to win to balance out their season, the Dolphins' visit to MetLife is always challenging. The Dolphins and Jets still play each other physically, so they would love nothing more than to be the team that officially ends Miami's chase at the postseason.

The Dolphins have no room left for errors. A single loss will be enough to put the playoffs out of their reach. If they can't beat a Jets team starting Taylor (or Fields, for that matter), then they don't deserve to be anywhere close to the AFC playoffs.