The Miami Dolphins can't control anything but what is directly in front of them. While they may need quarterback help, Aaron Rodgers is the last person the team needs to turn to, even if there are Green Bay Packers connections.

Rodgers was released on Wednesday after being benched by the Steelers. It all blew up and became a pre-Thanksgiving blowup that shocked fans across the league. While the veteran QB will be a free agent if he clears waivers on Wednesday, the Dolphins are not going to touch him.

That being said, they still may have to face the future Hall of Famer should he decide to continue playing the rest of 2026, his last in the league. Why? Because the New England Patriots are desperate.

Miami Dolphins may be forced to face Aaron Rodgers after his Steelers release

The Dolphins won't play the Patriots again until the end of the season. If Rodgers were to join New England and if they were to miss the playoffs, Miami would be the last team that Rodgers faced in his NFL career.

The Ravens and Patriots were expected to make a run at Daniel Jones when he was cut last week by the Colts, but both teams have yet to make a move for the QB. Rodgers' release will make everything a little cloudier for the QB-needy teams.

Rodgers would love nothing more than to stick it to the Steelers. The Ravens still have to play Pittsburgh twice in the last four weeks of the year. Honestly, that sounds like an incredible opportunity that Rodgers may not pass up if it's an option.

Miami fans would be cool with that, but if we are being honest with ourselves, Rodgers is so far removed from the player that he once was, fans outside of New England would love watching the QB single-handedly implode the Patriots with his ego and attitude.

At least the Dolphins are not in a position of needing to finish out their own season. Miami has not shot at the playoffs with or without the QB, but it would be a popcorn night if he joined the Patriots.

Rodgers will eventually be in the Hall of Fame. He will go down as one of the best QBs in NFL history, but his best days are long behind him. They ended when he left the Packers and joined the Jets. It was all downhill from there. If he does land in New England, Miami fans shouldn't worry one bit.