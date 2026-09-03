Dolphins rookie receiver predictions feature one name ready to surprise

The Miami Dolphins are entering the first year of what will likely be a lengthy rebuild under new head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. They will begin 2026 as the NFL's youngest roster, and it's not an accident. While the youth movement can be felt at basically every position, no unit is more laden with it than the wide receivers.

All three of their rookies (Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr.) seem poised for significant roles in the Dolphins' passing game. One of the loudest critiques of Miami from the collective football media this offseason has been the lack of supporting cast that they have given new starting quarterback Malik Willis, but that sentiment could begin to shift if the rookie trio hit the ground running.

Even with greater optimism after a strong summer, what should their realistic expectations be? And who could be the biggest surprise?

Predicting each Miami Dolphins rookie receiver's production in 2026

Caleb Douglas - 30 receptions, 450 yards, four touchdowns

Douglas may have been the first receiver of the three drafted by Miami, but he has the most developing to do as well. His impressive training camp gave fans hope for a more immediate impact, but until we see him in a real game against true NFL-caliber defenders, the jury is still out.

Douglas was viewed as a major reach by Miami at pick 75 for a reason. He had major drop issues during his final season at Texas Tech, and he converted just 37% (17 of 46) of his contested catches over his entire college career, according to Pro Football Focus.

I expect Miami to give him plenty of downfield opportunities to see if he can become a true vertical threat, but his targets and overall numbers may end up lower than people expect.

Chris Bell - 55 receptions, 725 yards, six touchdowns

I didn't expect to see Chris Bell ready to roll for Week 1 when the Dolphins drafted him in the third round at pick 94. Not only did he tear his ACL in November of last season, but his fall to the end of Day 2 suggested that he would miss at least part of his first season. With that no longer being the case, Bell could quickly become Miami's top target in the passing game (at least among wide receivers).

His combination of size (6'2", 228 pounds), speed, and ability create yards after the catch make him the perfect target to make the most out of quick, relatively easy passes.

Just 55 receptions and 725 yards may not sound like much, but I don't think it's a hot take to say that Miami would prefer to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible with De'Von Achane. Bell doesn't need to be a superstar right away, but if offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik can get him the ball in space consistently and let him run through/right by defenders, my prediction may end up low-balling him.

Kevin Coleman Jr. - 50 receptions, 575 yards, three touchdowns

Earlier this offseason, I predicted that fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. could potentially become the top target for Willis as early as this season. Bell's early return from his ACL tear has made me rethink that, but I still expect him to quickly overtake Malik Washington as the primary slot receiver for Miami.

No offense to Washington, but he is best utilized as a good returner and designed-touch weapon. Coleman, however, has all of the skills you want from a traditional slot. He is explosive in short areas, has enough speed to threaten defenses vertically, and is excellent in contested catch situations (53.7% for his career, 29 of 54 per PFF) despite his smaller frame.

It may take some time before he earns the bulk of the snaps from the slot, but don't be surprised if he forms a strong connection with Willis quickly once he does.