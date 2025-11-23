Dolphins' season-defining issue hangs over the bye week like a storm

Many fans will tell you that Tua Tagovailoa is not the quarterback the Miami Dolphins expected. Those fans that still remain on the side of support are getting close to climbing over the fence.

In Madrid, Tagovailoa proved above all else that he is average. That isn't a good thing. With the playoff picture still wide open, the Dolphins find themselves only two games back of the 7th-seed leading Jaguars.

If they are going to push for a potential spot, they will need to rely on Tagovailoa. As we have seen so far this year, his inabilities are a major concern that fans can't stop talking about.

Tua Tagovailoa's limitations are still the biggest talking point during the Dolphins' bye week

There was nothing special about Tagovailoa's performance against the Commanders in week 12. In fact, there isn't much to hang his hat on all season. Against the Patriots in week two, he threw for 315 yards. He has thrown for more than 200 yards just four times since. His highest being 261.

Tagovailoa's problems are not the 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions. His problems lie elsewhere in that area we don't like to talk about. Concussions have stolen the quarterback's willingness to take a hit, but it was the hip injury he suffered at the end of last season that is more worrisome.

It's hard to run a successful offense when your quarterback is limited, and Tagovailoa is indeed that. His attempts at running the ball look worse than Dan Marino's. He slides well shy of the yard to gain line even when there are no defenders around him.

Tagovailoa has always lacked pocket awareness, and that has only become worse this season. The Dolphins have shifted their offense to a six-linemen set in part to keep their quarterback safe, but defenses will figure this out, like they have everything else Miami has tried.

The problem is Tagovailoa. To put it simply, he has hit his ceiling. He has openly admitted there are areas of the game he can't do. Now, with the hip issues, keep an eye on his lower half rotation during deep passes. More often than not, he isn't turning his hips into the pass.

In his sixth season, there shouldn't be this many problems for a guy who was paid as much as he was. Yet here we are more than halfway through the season, sitting on a bye week like we did last year, debating why Tagovailoa is the problem.