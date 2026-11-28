The Miami Dolphins are going to play the New York Jets, who are looking to get payback for the loss they took to Miami earlier in the year. It's going to be a little more difficult now with JuJu Brents' health status. An already thin unit gets thinner.

Dolphins' head coach Jeff Hafley announced on Friday that Brents will miss the game against the Jets in Week 12. That's a big blow for a team that is already down three defensive tackles and its starting quarterback.

Hafley didn't name who would start in his place, but Miami really has only three options to choose from.

Miami Dolphins will start Jason Marshall Jr., but JuJu Brents' spots will come down to competition

Hafley said that Darrell Baker Jr., Marcellas Dial Jr., and Jaylin Simpson have all had a competitive practice this week leading up to the game, but he won't confirm which player will take Brents' spot.

The Dolphins only have six CBs on the 53-man roster. The three mentioned above, Chris Johnson, Marshall, and, of course, Brents. Ethan Bonner is on the practice squad, but even if he is added to the 53-man roster, his impact would be negligible. Miami doesn't have the faith in Bonner to start.

The Jets offense isn't earth-shatteringly good. They are average at best, but their bread and butter is the running game. With Miami down several defensive tackles, stopping the run will be imperative.

New York will rely on Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell. Omar Cooper Jr. has been ruled out.

The Dolphins' defense is still a top-10 unit, and they should be able to handle most of what the Jets throw at them. Their biggest problem is on the offensive side of the ball, where WR inconsistency is creating a problem for Kyle McCord and the success of the running game.

With Brents out, Miami's defense is going to have to play a bit tighter. The good news is Dante Trader Jr. will return this week, per Hafley. That means the Dolphins will be able to move Zane Gonzalez around if need be or use a three-high safety look if necessary to counter Brents being out.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Miami will need to address the secondary next offseason. Perhaps using their first pick in the first round on a corner back. The roster isn't deep enough to overcome losing a starter.

On the other hand, Miami will have more than $100 million in cap space to work with as well. Free agency could provide Miami with options for most of its needs.