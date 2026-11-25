As all Miami Dolphins fans are well aware, the franchise is in full rebuild mode. Their league-worst 1–9 record isn't surprising considering the circumstances. That doesn't mean there aren't tangible areas of growth that should create optimism around first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

Hafley got the job because of his leadership, of course, but his actual pelts on the wall come from coaching up the defensive side of the ball. The cupboard was barren, but each position group in the front seven had at least one saving grace — veteran Zach Sieler among the defensive tackles, 2025 All-Pro Jordyn Brooks at linebacker, and former first-rounder Chop Robinson among the EDGE guys, for example.

In the defensive backfield, though? The Dolphins' entire group of cornerbacks and safeties could probably walk up and down Ocean Drive without being recognized by a single fan. They're young, unheralded, and overlooked. What's proving to be more important, though, is the fact that they're hungry, and hungry dogs run faster.

The Miami Dolphins' cornerbacks are exceeding expectations, and they deserve kudos

When it comes to evaluating cornerback play in the NFL, a commonly cited metric is passer rating allowed. This takes into account how passes thrown in the coverage area of a particular player fare throughout the season. It's a useful statistic, but it also doesn't exactly tell the whole story.

Cornerback very well may be the second-hardest position to play in the sport behind quarterback. Sometimes, success is defined by opposing quarterbacks avoiding that player because they're blanketing a receiver. This creates a pretty significant blind spot in the evaluation, considering cornerbacks are mostly targeted when they're beat or out of position.

In an effort to overcome that handicap, we went ahead and grabbed qualified cornerbacks' coverage snaps as well as yardage allowed, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. By dividing these figures, we get each player's yards allowed per coverage snap. While still imperfect, it paints a fuller picture of the performance of Miami's leading cornerbacks — Chris Johnson, JuJu Brents, and Jason Marshall Jr. — even when they're not being targeted.

Chris Johnson

Johnson has been as advertised since being selected with the first-round pick acquired in the Jaylen Waddle trade. Out of 114 qualified cornerbacks, PFF ranks him 25th in overall defensive grade. He is allowing 0.89 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 38th. That still ranks far above average and aptly captures the brimming potential for the just-turned-22-year-old.

It's also worth noting that Hafley and Co. have added considerable responsibility to Johnson's plate by having him shift from the slot position to outside with regularity.

JuJu Brents

The Indianapolis Colts cut bait with their former second-rounder after two injury-plagued seasons in 2025. Miami scooped him up, and he balled out in limited action before suffering another injury. In 2026, Brents has been mostly healthy and has been making a solid case for an extended stay.

Brents is the poster boy for the significance of this statistic. He is PFF's No. 93-ranked cornerback and has been charged with allowing a bloated 126.5 passer rating in his coverage area this season. He is nonetheless allowing 0.92 yards per coverage snap, which ranks 44th.

No one is arguing that he has been perfect, but he's clearly been much improved and far from a liability.

Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall Jr. is in his second year in Miami after being a fifth-round pick in 2025. The former Florida Gator has had the unfortunate luck of being on the receiving end of some of the biggest plays against Miami this season, including Joe Burrow's 45-yard rocket to Ja'Marr Chase in Week 5.

Likely in no small part due to his astronomical 143.3 passer rating surrendered, Marshall Jr. ranks 86th by PFF. His 1.08 yards per coverage snap allowed is much more respectable, at 65th. That slightly below-average standing adds some nuance to the youngster's struggles. It hasn't all been bad.

The Miami Dolphins are allowing 212.9 yards through the air per game over 10 games. That ranks superbly — tied for 9th in the league with the Carolina Panthers. It would undoubtedly be one of the most difficult-to-believe stats if we'd heard it before the season.

For that, give Jeff Hafley credit. Ditto for his defensive assistants, including defensive coordinator Sean Duggan and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae. Lastly, we can't forget the guys actually making it happen: Johnson, Brents, and Marshall Jr. (and the safeties), too.

Hopefully this is just the beginning.