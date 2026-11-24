The Miami Dolphins' pass defense has been very beatable for the most part this season, but nobody expected it to be great (or at least, they shouldn't have). Even factoring in head coach Jeff Hafley's background as a defensive backs coach, the lack of established players at Miami's disposal has definitely hindered their ability to consistently limit opposing passing games.

Still, their is a silver lining in the secondary that should give Dolphins fans hope for the future.

First-round rookie cornerback Chris Johnson has been one of Miami's best players since his rough start to the season, and he is doing it despite being asked to play both on the boundary and in the slot. If he keeps up his recent level of play, he could quickly become the Dolphins' most valuable defender, or at least the most impactful member of their secondary.

Miami Dolphins may have their long-term No. 1 CB in Chris Johnson

According to Pro Football Focus ($), Johnson has been the second-best rookie corner in terms of coverage grade this season. He only trails Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane, who has played only a little over half the snaps that Johnson has played this season.

Whether you put stock in grades like that or not, the film tells a similar story. He has been far stickier in coverage since his brutal first two career games, and he has intercepted a pair of errant throws over the past few weeks, including this one for a touchdown against the Colts.

PICK-6 FOR DOLPHINS ROOKIE CB CHRIS JOHNSON



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While the ball was tipped on that play and landed right in his hands, his ability to catch the ball on the run and smoothly transition into being a ball carrier was a great example of his athleticism and ball skills. An even better example came this past week against the Bills, as he mirrored Khalil Shakir and broke up a Josh Allen pass early in the game.

Perhaps the most impressive part of his strong rookie season has been his ability to play multiple roles in the secondary. Miami has asked Johnson to play an almost identical number of snaps in the slot and at outside corner, something that is rarely seen in the NFL nowadays.

According to PFF, only three players have played at least 200 snaps in the slot and on the outside this season: Chargers CB Tarheeb Still, Rams CB Roger McCreary, and Johnson. Still played nearly 1,000 snaps in the slot in college, while McCreary was moved there in the NFL due to his lack of size and length. Johnson, meanwhile, played only 51 snaps in the slot while at San Diego State.

Dolphins fans may be having a hard time watching this team as they work through their growing pains, but Johnson is one of several young players they should be excited about moving forward.