Dolphins' cornerback battle is wide open after preseason Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are embracing full-scale changes throughout their roster, and the cornerback room is no exception. The only returning player who had more than 200 snaps last season is second-year man Jason Marshall Jr. Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones, and Minkah Fitzpatrick (who played more snaps in the slot than at safety last season) have all moved on to new locales.

Miami attacked the position with a two-pronged approach, first inking a small army of veteran free agents, then utilizing their extra first-round pick — the selection acquired in the Jaylen Waddle trade — on cornerback Chris Johnson. Johnson has essentially been given a starting spot by default, though his considerable talent likely would have earned him one regardless. One of the enduring storylines of training camp revolves around who will snag the starting spot opposite him.

Preseason Week 1 gave us our first glimpse at the 2026 Miami Dolphins, and obviously there are some caveats. To those who think preseason doesn't matter — you're not wrong. The games don't actually count in the win–loss column. However, it would be foolish to ignore what data we do have, even if it's a small sample size. In the proper context, as just page one of a long novel, the picture is starting to develop.

Miami Dolphins cornerback stock report (with help from Pro Football Focus) unearths some early trends

Stock Up: A.J. Green III, Miles Battle, Marco Wilson, Ethan Bonner

In the eyes of Pro Football Focus, these were the four cornerbacks to play above average for Miami in the preseason opener. Green III led the group with a 75.4 grade on 17 snaps. His effort was certainly aided by allowing zero receptions on two targets, along with one pass breakup. Next up was the aptly named Miles Battle, who received a 75.2 grade on his 15 snaps. He didn't allow a reception on his lone target and also notched a pass breakup.

Marco Wilson had one of the defensive highlights when he intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman. He finished the day with a 66.0 grade on 27 snaps, intercepting the one target in his coverage area. Like a broken record, Ethan Bonner is flashing in preseason again. He earned a 65.2 grade after allowing one reception on three targets (for 16 yards) on 32 snaps.

Stock Down: Jason Marshall Jr., Ahmari Harvey, Nick McCloud

Football's a zero-sum game. For someone to succeed, someone else needs to fail. For Miami, their worst-rated cornerback was the aforementioned Marshall Jr. with a 44.9 grade on only six snaps. That snap count was the lightest one yet, so cut him some slack here. He also wasn't targeted in the game.

Recent signings Ahmari Harvey (13 snaps) and Nick McCloud (14 snaps) struggled in their early action, getting 46.0 and 48.7 marks, respectively, for their Dolphins debuts. Harvey wasn't targeted, and McCloud allowed his one target to be completed for 12 yards.

Stock Unchanged: Alex Austin

Austin was an intriguing free agent addition, crossing enemy lines from the New England Patriots. His 61.0 grade was right about average, so we won't overreact one way or the other. He played 20 snaps and allowed both targets in his coverage area to be completed for 23 yards.

All in all, it wasn't a terrible day for the cornerbacks who played. The team-wide coverage grade of 64.4 ranked 17th in the league, though that obviously factors in coverage by safeties and linebackers. The Commanders totaled only 189 yards through the air, and by my count, corners were responsible for just 65 yards of that damage. That's hardly a bad day at the office.

The Ambulance Assembly: JuJu Brents, Darrell Baker Jr., Storm Duck, Ethan Robinson

As for the cornerbacks who went unmentioned, that's because they either didn't play due to injury, as is the case with Brents, Baker Jr., and Duck, or were unfortunately injured in action, like Ethan Robinson. Robinson was waived with an injury designation on Sunday after playing well in Friday's contest, receiving a 66.3 grade for his 16 snaps of work.

If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he will revert to Miami's injured reserve list. As for the others, time is ticking. No one wants to be out on the grass more than a player on the shelf, but the harsh reality is that jobs are being won and lost. The longer they need to recover, the longer the odds against them making the final roster grow.

With a team in flux like the Miami Dolphins are in 2026, veterans are hardly guaranteed a spot like in years past. For that reason alone, it's imperative to get these guys on the field ASAP.