Unheralded Dolphins defender is making his case for a starting job early in camp

A persistent question surrounding the Miami Dolphins in 2026 is how well fans can reasonably expect a bunch of players on one-year, minimum contracts to gel together and play winning football. The best players are typically the highest-paid, after all. While it would be naive to assume Miami has unearthed exclusively hidden gems, there is undoubtedly something to be said about a player who is keenly aware that not being good enough could be the end of a dream.

This is the understated benefit of the financial circumstances forcing the Dolphins to dig deep in the free agency bucket to unearth their next rags-to-riches story. For a lot of players, all they need is an opportunity. In 2026, Miami can't offer a whole lot more than a chance — and that's all that these players are asking for.

A spot that is among the most hotly contested on the roster is the starting cornerback opposite Chris Johnson, the first-round pick and presumed starter. Among the contenders are a litany of nomadic veterans who are in their first season in Miami. If Day 3 of training camp was any indication, former New England Patriot (and one-time Buffalo Bills draft pick) Alex Austin might be the early favorite.

Alex Austin's big training camp performance could mean he's gaining ground in the Miami Dolphins' starting cornerback competition

The first two training camp sessions were described by the reporters on scene as defensive wins. The offense punched back on Day 3 with some big plays, one of which came at Austin's expense. He surrendered a touchdown to rookie third-rounder Caleb Douglas, though the way it was described by Dolphins' in-house media correspondent Travis Wingfield as "one-handed" and "ridiculous" seems to indicate there wasn't much more that Austin could do on that rep.

Wingfield went out of his way to say that despite Austin being beaten on the aforementioned play, he "also caught a deflected [interception], had another [pass breakup], and sniffed out a jet sweep that he cut down for no gain." That's no small development for a player who is squarely in the mix for a starting job.

Austin was a personal favorite addition of mine when the Dolphins inked him in free agency. In college at Oregon State, he displayed the tools and unwavering confidence necessary to be a successful cornerback at the next level. He didn't disappoint in his first two years in the NFL either, allowing 35.4 and 87.9 passer ratings in his coverage area. Ultimately, he was one of the few New England Patriots who didn't have everything go right for them in 2025.

His passer rating allowed ballooned to 143.7 in limited snaps last year, and the Patriots opted to let him walk. The 25-year-old stands 6'1" and represents precisely what Jon-Eric Sullivan is looking for at the position — youth and length. His primary competitors at this juncture are incumbents JuJu Brents and Storm Duck, as well as fellow free agent adds Darrell Baker Jr. and Marco Wilson.

If his training camp performance continues to impress, it won't be a shock to see him starting when Week 1 arrives. With what he's already shown himself capable of, it shouldn't surprise fans if his stay in Miami lasts a whole lot longer than one year, either.