The Miami Dolphins lost once again against the Buffalo Bills- nothing new, folks. The game ended 26-9, and the team finished the weekend sitting at 1-9, highlighting how horrible the season has been so far. However, not everything was awful; the defense managed two interceptions and three sacks on star quarterback Josh Allen, who is once again an MVP candidate.

However, this time, on one of those interceptions (Jacob Rodriguez’s, to be more precise), there was a controversial play by the Bills' QB that went unnoticed by the officials.

Jeff Hafley highlighted the same situation during the postgame press conference, noting that it was obvious and incomprehensible that the officials did nothing about it.

Specifically, on that play, Allen grabbed Chris Johnson by the helmet and dragged him to the ground, a clear violation that should have drawn a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. The Dolphins' head coach was visibly furious on the sideline, convinced the officials had missed an obvious call.

Jeff Hafley stands up for Miami Dolphins rookie after controversial Josh Allen play

A reporter would obviously ask the Dolphins coach about this situation. However, instead of dodging it, due to a possible fine for bashing the officials, Hafley was straight to the point.

“I don’t understand how that is not a penalty," Hafley told the media. "Whatever you want to call it, to me, that warranted a penalty. And it should have been 15 yards, and the ball should have been moved up.”

What the Dolphins' head coach says is true. Fouls and other things happen in sports throughout the game, but if they aren't seen, they can be game changers.

About this, the Dolphins' HC had this to say: “Yeah, I saw it and our guys saw it because they were upset and then they started to talk, and I said, I'll handle it. And then I asked the refs. I'm not going to get into sending it to the league and everything that happened.”

However, this action by the Bills' quarterback was seen by Hafley, the Miami players, and everyone on that side of the field. That's why it's incomprehensible that no penalty was called, not even a minimal warning, or simply that they didn't at least speak with Allen about it.

While the final score may not have changed, those 15 yards could have helped the offense potentially score a touchdown instead of a field goal and potentially prevent the Bills from gaining momentum on their next drive.

One thing I have to give Hafley credit for in this situation is that he didn't use this incident as an excuse for why Miami lost or why they were treated unfairly.

He addressed the problem directly, then quickly shifted his attention to supporting his rookies and the rest of the team, all while acknowledging areas that need improvement. Hafley didn’t dwell on the incident; instead, he showed a mindset and leadership style that have been missing in Miami for years, making his future as the Dolphins’ head coach more intriguing.

He has already done plenty of things right since he took over, so who's to say he can't do even better next year?