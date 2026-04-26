Dolphins send unmistakable message to these 5 players after NFL Draft selections

With every NFL Draft comes the realization that some of those rookies will cost a veteran their job. This year, it is especially a focal point, given the new head coach and general manager for the Miami Dolphins. Not to mention a well-defined new direction.

Jon-Eric Sullivan sent several veteran players packing before free agency started in March. With his first draft now complete, he will once again re-evaluate his roster, leaving some players vulnerable for a spot on it.

The Dolphins don't have to make final 53-man decisions until early September, but they are now at their offseason roster limit after adding several undrafted rookies. If they continue to add more, there will need to be a corresponding release.

Whether this year or next, these four Miami Dolphins veterans will soon be gone

OT Austin Jackson

Miami sent Jackson a big message as soon as the draft started. Kadyn Proctor is the future right tackle of the Dolphins. Jackson restructured a portion of his contract this week, which will practically give him a roster spot at least until June 1st, but his future beyond this season is all but officially over.

LB Tyrel Dodson

Dodson may not make it to training camp. He played well alongside Jordyn Brooks last season, but he carries nearly $3 million in cap relief if he is released. The Dolphins added several linebackers in this draft class, including Jacob Rodriguez, who will eventually replace Jordyn Brooks. Miami also added Kyle Louis, whom they see as another versatile linebacker.

WR Tahj Washington

For now, there isn't much to worry about. The Dolphins don't have a lot of WRs on their roster, but they have enough to fill out the position come September. The draft additions are a clear indication that the Dolphins are looking to invest in their own guys. Washington will have this offseason to prove he is more valuable on the Dolphins roster until the rookies get up to speed, but it's a long fight.

OG Jonah Savaiinaea

This regime owes nothing to the Dolphins' 2025 second-round pick. He will play this season if he can prove he is worth being on the field, but the Dolphins are likely to move Jackson inside, or put Proctor inside, leaving Savaiinaea competing with Jamaree Salyer and mid-round draft pick D.J. Campbell.

RB Jaylen Wright

Wright has not taken the step forward that many believed he would. Now that Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier are gone, some of the buffer of responsibility is gone as well. The Dolphins didn't draft a running back this year, but they did add Le'Veon Moss as an UDFA with more than $200K guaranteed. The Dolphins like what they have seen in Moss and his potential value to the team. That isn't good news for Wright.