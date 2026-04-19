Dolphins should avoid this wide receiver in the first round at all costs

We are less than a week away from the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Miami Dolphins must play their cards right and make the most of their selections. The last couple of weeks were chaotic. Most notably, De’Von Achane has been the subject of trade and contract rumors

However, the RB sent a clear message to the fans this week. Now that Achane’s issue is resolved for now, Jon - Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley must continue their work on the draft.

With that being said, the Dolphins need to come out of the first round with impact starters with their two picks; that’s why they must avoid picking this low-upside receiver.

The Miami Dolphins should avoid picking Denzel Boston in the first round of the NFL Draft

Denzel Boston, 22, is a wide receiver for the Washington Huskies. Last season, Boston recorded 56 receptions, producing 755 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite his college numbers last season, the wide receiver leaves a lot to be desired when you watch him on the field, especially from an athletic standpoint.

First of all, Boston’s biggest weakness is his acceleration. Due to his physical build, he lacks high-level acceleration off the line of scrimmage, meaning he can be stopped before even starting his routes by physical cornerbacks who get their hands on him.

He may struggle to create separation because he doesn’t have the speed to run by many boundary corners at the NFL level.

In addition to his poor acceleration, Boston's footwork is also a significant weakness. He’s unable to use his quickness effectively to change direction quickly and leave his defender behind.

Not everything about his game is a weakness, however. Boston has good size for the position, good arm length, and a strong catch radius. You could also argue that he has some of the best hands in the draft class.

It’s not that he’s a bad prospect, as he is projected to go in the first round, but he lacks the explosiveness and upside that the Dolphins should be chasing while they build up a new core of players.

This team has plenty of positions they need to address in this draft, but taking a low-upside receiver with pick 30 would feel like a mistake.