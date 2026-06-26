Dolphins should pay this playmaker early before his price soars

The Miami Dolphins have changed things completely across the front office, coaching staff, and roster. They decided to move on from both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which makes things harder on new quarterback Malik Willis.

While it'll be interesting to see who steps up for this offense, early reports show that tight end Greg Dulcich will be a major weapon for this team. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques revealed that Dulcich "has emerged this spring as one of the primary targets in Miami's passing game."

It's evident that Willis is already leaning on the tight end, and from the look at the depth chart, Miami would be wise to extend Dulcich before his price tag increases a ton next offseason.

Waiting to pay Greg Dulcich could cost the Miami Dolphins millions

He re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year, $3.25 million deal, which is a fairly low-cost deal. It's clear the Dolphins took another flier on him, but with no clear-cut No. 1 receiver on the team, Dulcich should see plenty of action.

While things are going to turn up a notch when pads come on, the fact that Willis is consistently looking in Dulcich's direction is telling. He came into the league as a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but he dealt with multiple hamstring and foot injuries through the first couple of years of his career.

He has yet to play in a full season since entering the NFL, but it's clear the talent is there. Last season, he appeared in 10 games, logging 26 catches for 335 receiving yards and a score. In the two seasons when he played in at least 10 games, he has finished with 30-plus targets and 300-plus receiving yards.

He hasn't been a true featured option in a passing attack, but that's set to change in 2026. Even if the Dolphins want to wait and see how Dulcich handles that, if his success translates to gamedays, Miami would be wise to pay him before he hits the free agent market.

He's just 26 years old and has the tools to be a downfield threat who can excel down the seam. He has the tools to be a consistent weapon in the NFL. If he gets a high volume of targets this season and produces, he will have plenty of suitors on the open market. For a Dolphins team that is rebuilding their pass-catcher group, it would be smart of them to make sure he's around for the long haul if his production matches the hype.

If he plays well in 2026, his price tag will skyrocket, but Miami has the upper hand since he's already in the building. If they believe he's a building block, it's better to pay him early than risk waiting and seeing his price point jump up.