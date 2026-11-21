The Miami Dolphins couldn't beat the Daniel Jones-led Colts in Week 10, but the Houston Texans had no problem doing so on Thursday night. That proved to be the final straw for his playing career with the Colts.

Indianapolis released the veteran quarterback on Friday morning in a move that few saw coming. It makes sense, though; Jones has had one decent season in his entire career. Despite having eight years in the NFL and despite the Dolphins needing some experience at the position, Jones is not their answer.

While it would make sense for the Dolphins to bring him to South Florida to start until Malik Willis is back, Miami shouldn't be in a rush to add him to the roster. In fact, they should just say no.

Daniel Jones has the background and experience to help the Miami Dolphins, but they don't need him

If the Dolphins were to add Jones, and let's say they started him against the Jets in Week 12, maybe they would have a better shot at beating New York than they do with Kyle McCord at the helm. Unfortunately for Jones, that's the limit to what he could bring to the team.

Jones' contract, should he be claimed off waivers, would be under $3 million for the rest of the year, but he has an injury clause that would pay him just over $10 million next season. The Dolphins, or anyone else, could get out of his future years, but no one is going to risk losing $10 million.

If Jones clears waivers, maybe the Dolphins will take a look and add him to the practice squad on a minimal deal. It wouldn't necessarily hurt, considering the Dolphins' current backup is Brady Cook. Combined, Cook and McCord have started just five games. Despite that, Jones still doesn't move the needle.

The Dolphins still believe that Malik Willis will return in another three weeks when he is eligible to come off injured reserve. For that reason, Miami doesn't have a need for a starter. In 2026, Jones has thrown for seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Two of those picks came against the Dolphins.

Despite being the sixth overall pick in 2019, Jones has found it hard to make strides in the NFL. He was never a real fit for the N.Y. Giants, who moved on from him shortly after handing him an extension. He landed with the Vikings, but never played. In 2025, he joined the Colts and got off to a quick start, but injuries again derailed what started as a promising season. Now he is looking for work for the third time in two seasons.