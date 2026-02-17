Dolphins snuck in another WR release amidst Tyreek Hill bombshell

The Miami Dolphins got ahead of the offseason curve on Monday, as they released several prominent veterans from the roster. Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are cleaning up the books and structuring this team in their image, not Chris Grier's, and they are wasting no time in doing so.

Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb were the headliners of the early offseason fire sale, but they weren't the only ones affected. Veteran offensive lineman James Daniels was released after playing just one game for the Dolphins in 2025.

But Miami also cut another wide receiver in the wake of Hill's release: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. While most were worried about the fallout of Hill and Chubb's release, the Dolphins snuck in another wideout release.

Miami Dolphins release Nick Westbrook-Ikhine amid string of big roster moves

Now, Westbrook-Ikhine being released isn't getting as much attention for a reason, as he was never a league-leading receiver while in Miami. Heck, he didn't even live up to the very cheap two-year deal that the team signed him to this offseason.

After four solid campaigns in a row with the Tennessee Titans, including a nine-touchdown year in 2024, Dolphins fans thought they got a steal in free agency with Westbrook-Ikhine, who grew up just a few hours from Hard Rock Stadium.

However, despite playing in 15 games during the 2025 NFL season, Westbrook-Ikhine tallied just 11 catches for 89 yards and zero touchdowns. Not in one game or for a stretch. Those were his totals for the entire season.

Releasing both Hill and Westbrook-Ikhine means that the wide receiver room is going to look a lot different next year for the Dolphins, which may not be such a bad thing. Holding onto Jaylen Waddle would be great, but it seems like nobody is immune to this ravaging of the roster.

Both free agency and the draft can be utilized to bolster this room, and no shortage of options should be available in both. Miami could find a legitimate NFL talent in any round of the draft, as it is a deep class, and choices are available in every price range on the open market.

Westbrook-Ikhine's release is not debilitating or incredibly notable, but it does signify yet another poor offseason move by Chris Grier that has set the franchise back. But the Dolphins' new brass is moving on from those mistakes. In droves.