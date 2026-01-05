Dolphins' staff could be raided as HC interviews begin for their DC

With the 2025 regular season behind us, all eyes are on the status of Mike McDaniel as the Miami Dolphins head coach, as well as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Yet, at the same time, the Dolphins could be in a position to lose their defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver.

The Dolphins' defense was up and down in 2025, but given the poor roster construction it received courtesy of former general manager Chris Grier, Weaver didn't have a lot to work with in the end. Between rookie players and last-minute signed veterans, one may argue that Weaver overachieved with Miami's defense this past season.

At least one NFL team, in fact, may outright agree with that logic, as Weaver has been sought out for an interview with an NFC team to potentially become their next head coach.

Falcons request interview with Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Weaver was discussed as a potential HC candidate following the 2024 season, so naturally, it's no surprise that he would receive some interviews again following this season. Sure enough, less than 24 hours after the Dolphins' lopsided loss to the New England Patriots, Weaver has at least one interview lined up.

The Falcons requested an interview with Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2026

On Sunday, shortly after defeating the New Orleans Saints to finish the season, the Falcons fired head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot, despite Atlanta showing signs of promise down the stretch with four straight wins to close out the year. So while Dolphins fans are still wondering whether McDaniel will be back in 2026 or not, the Falcons are wasting no time in revamping their staff and may be looking to poach Miami's in the process.

Morris was hired by Atlanta two years ago, surprisingly so, as longtime NFL head coach Bill Belichick had been considered the heavy frontrunner at that time for the job. Yet, after back-to-back 8-9 seasons without a postseason appearance, the Falcons' front office decided a change was necessary.

One day later, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Atlanta is requesting an interview with Weaver for the HC role, as well as Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The Falcons are assuredly going to interview others for the position, but it could change things drastically for Miami if Weaver leaves town.

I pointed out in the regular-season finale edition of the Dolphins' winners and losers that the Dolphins' defensive showing was not a good look for Weaver. And although he was quick to receive an interview request, he will have to answer for many of Miami's blunders throughout the season in the process.

On the year, Miami's defense ranked in the bottom 10 in points (24.9) and rushing yards per game (132.4). Against New England, the Dolphins surrendered 38 points and a total of 243 rushing yards (7.1 average) on the day. The Patriots' leading running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, combined for five touchdowns in the game and over 200 all-purpose yards -- with just 22 total touches between them.

It's possible that the Falcons already have someone in mind as the frontrunner who is not Weaver, and that they are requesting to interview him simply to fulfill the Rooney Rule. It's a harsh reality that this is sometimes the case. However, given that Weaver has been an HC finalist before, I don't believe that to be true this time around, and that he is a legitimate candidate in Atlanta.

If the Falcons (or another team) do hire Weaver, the Dolphins could be left with just their head coach (assuming McDaniel stays on) after losing their DC, moving on from their GM during the season, and waiving the white flag on their quarterback. And while that may sound like a disaster, it's likely more of a blessing for Miami.

Weaver is an overall good coach, and he was right when he practically threw Grier under the bus for signing veterans late and not allowing any cohesion amongst teammates to grow over the offseason as a result. But I wouldn't call Weaver a great coach, and I think finding a replacement at defensive coordinator to net the same results or better would be the easiest of tasks of the four listed above for Miami.

Another important note to Weaver potentially getting a head coaching job is that it would net the Dolphins third-round compensatory picks in 2026 and 2027 as another stipulation under the Rooney Rule. Miami already has three third-round selections for the 2026 draft, but another would give them six picks within the top 100.



For a team in desperate need of an overhaul and in cap purgatory, extra picks are vital. And given where the Dolphins' franchise is at the moment, it's probably best for all parties for Weaver to move on to better pastures and for Miami to pick up some extra draft capital along the way.