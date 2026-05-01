Dolphins stand out in ESPN ranking of top 2026 draft picks

The Miami Dolphins' first draft class under general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan's leadership has garnered conflicting reviews across the NFL media landscape. On one hand, Miami 'reached' more than 30 other franchises in the top five rounds when comparing its selections to the consensus big board. On the other hand, projections are just that: numbers that ultimately have no direct bearing on what a player will, or won't, become.

ESPN's resident scout Matt Miller went to work identifying his favorite selections, factoring in talent, value, fit, need, and any assets surrendered to make the pick. Six of Miami's draft picks made the cut, leaving fans with plenty of optimism about the newest crop of Dolphins players.

Six Miami Dolphins draft picks featured in ESPN's top 100 2026 draft picks

No. 14 | linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (Pick No. 43)

With their third selection of the draft, the Dolphins went with Rodriguez, a somewhat undersized (6'1", 238 lbs) linebacker who put up eye-popping numbers for the Red Raiders. The former high school quarterback came from humble beginnings, including having to walk on at Texas Tech (where his brother was playing) after transferring from the University of Virginia. Rodriguez went from sleeping on the floor of his brother's apartment to earning the Bronko Nagurski Award (bestowed on the nation's top defender) and All-America honors.

In his final two seasons, he piled up 255 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, five interceptions, and 10 forced fumbles. Following in the footsteps of Dolphins legend Zach Thomas and current standout Jordyn Brooks, Rodriguez represents the next Texas Tech backer looking to leave his mark in Miami. As Miller tells it:

"The need and scheme fit bump the pick into my top 15 selections. Rodriguez will join Jordyn Brooks to form a linebacker duo loaded with playmaking ability. Watching Rodriguez force seven fumbles and intercept four passes last season made him one of my favorite players in the class, and that ability in space and coverage will be welcomed in Miami."

No. 31 | wide receiver Chris Bell, Louisville (Pick No. 94)

The second of three receivers selected by Miami in the draft, Bell was the only one to crack the list. It's easy to see why. Through 11 games in 2025, Bell had racked up 72 receptions, 917 yards, and 6 TDs (including a 136-yard, 2-TD outburst in an upset of the No. 2-ranked Miami Hurricanes). Scouts were forecasting him as a top-25 pick come draft day. Alas, he tore his ACL in late November, which led to his draft tumble.

The Dolphins snatched him up late in the third round, willing and able to give him a redshirt year to recover if need be. Value is the name of the game, and Miller thought this pick represented it in droves.

"Bell is an investment pick after he tore an ACL in November ... He'll have the chance to be WR1 when healthy. Before the injury, Bell was playing like a top-25 pick. He's a physical runner at 6-2 and 222 pounds with the speed to run away from defenders with the ball in his hands."

No. 35 | offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama (Pick No. 12)

Proctor is a massive specimen at 6'7" and 352 pounds. There are some concerns with his weight, as echoed by his former coach Nick Saban, but the upside is tantalizing. While the Dolphins don't need Proctor's college position (left tackle), he is expected to slot in at left guard beside Patrick Paul, creating a massive, road-grading duo that De'Von Achane will love.

If Proctor can harness all of the ability he has, the Dolphins' offensive line may very well become a strength — something that hasn't been able to be said with a straight face around these parts in a long time. Miller praised the value, and really, the commitment to building a stout offensive line.

"Proctor played at left tackle exclusively in college, but many scouts have discussed moving him to guard or right tackle, where his power in the run game might be more useful. Miami was one of several teams that picked the best offensive lineman on the board first to figure out where to play him later."

No. 38 | cornerback Chris Johnson, San Diego State (Pick No. 27)

After addressing offense with their initial first-round pick, the Dolphins traded up from No. 30 (the primary pick received in the Jaylen Waddle trade) to nab San Diego State product Chris Johnson. The small-school product shouldn't be overlooked. He boasts an athletic profile on par with some of the league's top cornerbacks and is still just 21 years old.

In his last two seasons, his production was on full display to the tune of 116 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 passes defensed. He also showcased some 'peanut punch' ability, forcing four fumbles. Miller loves the fit for Miami, noting that Johnson will have ample opportunity to get on the field early.

"Johnson was the best fit in the draft for [Jeff Hafley’s] press man scheme. At 6-foot and 193 pounds, Johnson has the size to handle outside receivers at the line of scrimmage but also the 4.40 speed to turn and run in-phase or close the gap with the ball in the air. Johnson's size, speed and technique were so good throughout the predraft process that he jumped from a Day 2 prospect into the first round. He'll be thrust into the lineup early with CB1 responsibilities."

No. 40 | linebacker Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh (Pick No. 138)

Louis has been a pre-draft darling, drawing glowing endorsements from a litany of scouts. His inclusion on this list shouldn't surprise anyone who's been reading up on the Dolphins' class. At just a touch under six feet and 220 pounds, the reason he fell this far is clear: he doesn't have prototypical size.

You wouldn't know it based on his stat sheet, though. Over the last two years, Louis has been a menace for the Panthers, totaling 182 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss, 10.0 sacks, and six interceptions. Sometimes, a player just has the instincts and knack for the game, irrespective of their measurables. Louis fits that profile to a T. It's safe to call Matt Miller a fan.

"Louis was a consensus top-100 player after elite predraft performances at events such as the Senior Bowl, scouting combine and pro day … His playmaking ability in coverage and in the run game consistently show up on tape. The fun will be deciding where to play him. He could see snaps as a nickel linebacker or safety depending on the look and matchup each week. But Louis has the skills and heart to outplay his draft positioning very early."

No. 93 | EDGE Max Llewellyn, Iowa (Pick No. 237)

The last Dolphin featured on Miller's list comes in a whopping 50 slots after the previous one. Max Llewellyn is your prototypical big, high-motor defensive lineman who doesn't necessarily boast standout athletic traits. If you're not chasing athletes in the later rounds, it's prudent to chase high-floor players who can help your team, even if they supposedly lack All-Pro upside.

At nearly 6'6" and 258 pounds, Llewellyn has the size, and he also put up respectable numbers for the Hawkeyes. Over the last two seasons, he has put up 48 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 12.0 sacks. Certainly not bad for a seventh-round draft pick. That value clearly wasn't lost on Miller.

"Miami had to add edge rusher depth with Chop Robinson as the lone standout player at the position. Joshua Uche and David Ojabo were added as reclamation projects, but Llewellyn will have a chance to make an early impact as a strongside depth player. At 6-6 and 258 pounds, he has the size and strength the rest of this roster lacks."

For all of the flak being thrown the Dolphins' way, it's clear that at least some of their picks are coming to town with high expectations. In the earliest possible stage of a rebuild, that's really all a fan could ask for.